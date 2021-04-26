Local roundup: Morningside's Sitzmann hits hole-in-one at GPAC tournament

Two bounces, and Morningside freshman Jackson Sitzmann knew that it went in.
On hole No. 4 in the third round of the GPAC men's golf tournament on Monday at Dakota Dunes Golf Course, Sitzmann pulled off an accomplishment that many golfers wait a lifetime for.
A hole-in-one.
Sitzmann, who was sitting even through the first three holes, hit the ball 160 yards with a 9-iron. He and his teammates saw the ball take two bounces, and go right in.
It was Sitzmann's first-ever hole-in-one, and it was made more special by the fact that it came in the postseason.
"Knowing that our team had the lead, we wanted to play well and take care of it," Sitzmann said. "I knew I had to play well and do my part for the team. I had my irons and everything, my gloves, ready to go. I was ready for it."
After getting the ace, Sitzmann immediately put the ball in his bag. This one is going up in the trophy case at home.
"I had a par-four right after, with a little water on the right, and I put it in my bag right away," Sitzmann said. "I was like, 'I'm not even going to risk losing it at all."
Now that he has done it once, Sitzmann is looking forward to his next hole-in-one.
"I'll definitely be looking for it a little more," Sitzmann said. "I'm still a little shocked about it. It's not that I'll be looking for it every time, but it'll be nice to see it happen again, hopefully soon."
Morningside finished round three with a team score of 286, and currently sits in first place with an overall score of 872. Midland is currently second, with an overall score of 916, while Doane, Northwestern, and Briar Cliff are third, fourth, and fifth, respectively.
Morningside leads the field by 44 shots.
Morningside's Jonny Douglas shot a 77 on Monday, and is currently in first place with a score of 216. Teammate Corey Matthey is second, at 218, with Sitzmann currently fifth overall at 223, after shooting a 67 on Monday.
The fourth and final round of the GPAC men's golf tournament will be played on Tuesday.
College
Baseball
Peru State 18, Briar Cliff 16 (Game 1); Briar Cliff 33, Peru State 21 (Game 2): The Briar Cliff baseball team split a wild doubleheader on Monday against Peru State, as the Chargers fell to to the Bobcats in Game 1, 18-16, and then beat them in Game 2 by an incredible score of 33-21.
In the first game, Briar Cliff pitcher Kyler Steinborn went three innings, and gave up 11 hits and 13 runs, while Peru State pitcher Joseph Vargas gave up nine hits and eight hits over 2 1/3 innings. The Chargers out-hit the Bobcats, 16-15, and both teams committed four errors in the game, and the teams combined to issue 15 walks.
In the second game, the Chargers scored 33 runs on 19 hits and 13 walks, with Peru State's defense committing seven errors. Peru State finished with 25 hits in the contest, but lost after starter Juan Rodriguez surrendered 16 runs on 11 hits over 2 1/3 innings. Garrett Bassinger came on in relief and allowed seven runs over 1 2/3.
The teams combined for 16 home runs in the game, led by Peru State shortstop Xavier Wright, with three.
Briar Cliff second baseman Mike Anthony had four hits, including two home runs, with 11 RBI in the game.
Briar Cliff is now 31-15 on the season, and will play again on Saturday, at Morningside.
Concordia 5, Morningside 4; Morningside 11, Concordia 7: The Morningside baseball team split a doubleheader with Concordia on Monday, as the Mustangs lost game one to the Bulldogs, 5-4, and then won game one, 11-7. The Mustangs scored their 11 runs in game two on just six hits, as Concordia's defense committed six errors in the game.
With the second-game victory, Morningside improved its season record to 22-27, and 13-11 in conference.
High School
Golf
Pocahontas Area 207, South Central Calhoun 260: The Pocahontas Area girls golf team came out on top in a home dual meet on Monday, as the Indians beat South Central Calhoun, 207-260.
Josee Slama led the way for the Indians with a score of 48 over nine holes, with teammate Carly Janssen finishing as runner-up at 50.
Western Valley Conference Golf Meet: The OABCIG boys' golf team came out on top at the Western Valley Conference meet on Monday in Mapleton, as the Falcons took first place at Willow Vale Golf Club with a team score of 164, 13 strokes ahead of second-place Woodbury Central.
Axton Miller of OABCIG and Owen Collison of West Monona both took the first place medal with a score of 39, while Miller's teammate Ben Hofmeister took second with a score of 40.
Green Valley Meet: The Bishop Heelan girls golf team took first place at Monday's triangular against Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City North. Anna Fenton took the first place medal, while Laynee Lehmann and Madi Cramer took second third, respectively.
Soccer
Sioux City North 4, Denison 0: The Sioux City North girls soccer team beat Denison-Schleswig on Monday, 4-0. The Stars made four goals in the first half, and one in the second, to improve to 4-2 on the season.
Monarchs goalie Amy Estrada made 22 saves in the game, as Denison-Schleswig's record fell to 1-6.