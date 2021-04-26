Local roundup: Morningside's Sitzmann hits hole-in-one at GPAC tournament

Crews at the Tyson Events Center worked on Sunday to lay down the volleyball court ahead of the NAIA Women’s Volleyball Championship tournament being played this week.

Two bounces, and Morningside freshman Jackson Sitzmann knew that it went in.

On hole No. 4 in the third round of the GPAC men's golf tournament on Monday at Dakota Dunes Golf Course, Sitzmann pulled off an accomplishment that many golfers wait a lifetime for.

A hole-in-one.

Sitzmann, who was sitting even through the first three holes, hit the ball 160 yards with a 9-iron. He and his teammates saw the ball take two bounces, and go right in.

It was Sitzmann's first-ever hole-in-one, and it was made more special by the fact that it came in the postseason.

"Knowing that our team had the lead, we wanted to play well and take care of it," Sitzmann said. "I knew I had to play well and do my part for the team. I had my irons and everything, my gloves, ready to go. I was ready for it."

After getting the ace, Sitzmann immediately put the ball in his bag. This one is going up in the trophy case at home.

"I had a par-four right after, with a little water on the right, and I put it in my bag right away," Sitzmann said. "I was like, 'I'm not even going to risk losing it at all."