Mike Anthony walk-off secures doubleheader split for Briar Cliff against Morningside

SIOUX CITY — When it mattered most, Mike Anthony came through.

With two on and two out in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 2 in Briar Cliff’s GPAC opening doubleheader against Morningside, the Chargers’ senior second baseman was the hero in a 6-5 walk-off victory.

The Chargers had already dropped the first game of the two-game tilt against the Mustangs, thanks to a seventh inning, two-strike RBI double from Morningside junior Eddie Brancato that gave the Mustangs the eventual winning 3-2 lead, and didn’t want to start off its conference schedule with a pair of losses to their arch-rival.

In the second game, the Chargers took a 2-1 lead when true freshman Cam Riemer drove in Matthew Hmielewski with an RBI triple, and then scored on a single from catcher Jake Allen. But Morningside answered back with a four-run sixth inning, putting the Chargers in a 5-2 hole.

In the eighth, senior Walter Hunt walloped a two-run homer over the left field fence that brought the Chargers within a run, at 5-4. Anthony then reached base on a single, and scored the tying run on a double from pinch-hitter Matthew Delgado.

Anthony came to the plate with two outs in the ninth, with Briar Cliff leadoff batter Trey Rogers representing the winning run on second. Anthony then blooped the ball into shallow center field, allowing Rogers to score from second.

As Rogers crossed the plate, a celebratory mob of Chargers greeted him, while the rest of the team ran out to congratulate Anthony near second base.

“It’s early in the season, game two of GPAC play, but we needed that,” Briar Cliff coach Corby McGlauflin said. “Morningside is playing really, really good baseball to start the season, they’re playing with a lot of confidence, and for us to come back, we did that a lot last year and we haven’t really shown that much this year. It’s a really big win for us carrying us into tomorrow.”

The hit was the fourth of the game for Anthony, who also had singles in the fourth, sixth, and eighth innings. He now has 18 hits on the season, good for third most on the team.

“It’s special,” Anthony said. “I’m just trying to do the same thing as I’ve been doing all year. Staying through baseballs and not trying to do too much in the moment. It feels good.”

While Anthony got to be the hero on Saturday, the Chargers have plenty of other threats in their lineup.

Riemer, who is an East High School grad, added to his team-high RBI total by driving in a run with a double in the first game and a triple in the nightcap. He currently has 28 RBI, along with a team-high seven home runs.

He nearly had his eighth homer in the second game on Saturday, but had to settle for a three-bagger when the ball hit off the base of the center field wall.

“The dude can just swing it,” McGlauflin said. “He swings it, and he is just a competitor. He is one of those kids that you just root for because he works so hard and just has that tough-nosed mentality.”

Elsewhere on the diamond for the Chargers, Dalen Blair went 5 2/3 innings on the mound while giving up four runs on eight hits, while Brett Sitzmann got the win after allowing just one earned run and two hits over 3 1/3 innings.

For Morningside, sophomore pitcher Quintin Holman got a no-decision after allowing two runs and eight hits over seven innings, with 10 strikeouts. Reliever Jordan Kyle, who allowed Anthony's walk-off single, got the loss after giving up up one run over 1 2/3 innings.

The first game was a pitcher’s duel, as Briar Cliff ace Jacob Wesselmann and Morningside pitcher Wade Canaday went toe-to-toe, each allowing two runs through six innings of play.

Wesselman ended up with the loss, despite striking out 11 and allowing just three runs over seven innings, thanks to Brancato's double, which scored shortstop Carter Kratz from first and put Morningside on top of the Chargers, 3-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, Canaday finished off a complete game victory by striking out Rogers, and then coaxing infield pop outs from shortstop Trevor Adler and pinch-hitter Connor Lange.

Canaday’s final line was two runs and four hits allowed over seven innings of work, with nine strikeouts on 99 pitches for the win.

“We knew we were going to have a challenge in front of us with a good team and a good pitcher on the mound in Wesselman in game one,” Morningside coach Adam Boeve said. “We rose to the challenge and did what we needed to do to win the ballgame. I was excited about that, Wesselman is one of the best pitchers in the league. They’ve got a solid lineup that can hurt you too. On the flip side, I thought Wade Canaday pitched as well as I’ve seen him pitch.”

Briar Cliff is now 11-7 overall, while Morningside's record is 13-3.

The Mustangs and Chargers will face off again on Sunday, with a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Lewis and Clark Park.

