SPORTS BRIEFS: Wade Canaday named GPAC Pitcher of the Week

Canaday earns weekly award

SIOUX CITY — Morningside University junior Wade Canaday was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference's Pitcher of the Week this past week.

Canaday out-dueled Briar Cliff University standout Jacob Wesselman on Saturday in the opener of a four-series between the crosstown rivals.

He recorded nine strikeouts in a 3-2 win against a BCU offense that averaged better than eight runs and ten hits in a recent seven-game stretch. He held the Chargers to their second-fewest hits in a game this year.

On the season, Canaday is 3-0 with a 1.83 ERA. He has logged 19 2/3 innings, striking out 23 and walking six.

BCU wins 2 on Sunday

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University baseball team swept aside GPAC rival Morningside in a doubleheader on Sunday at Lewis and Clark Park, as the Chargers kicked off conference play with a 3-1 series victory over the Mustangs.

After the two teams split Saturday's doubleheader at Bishop Mueller Field, the action shifted to Morningside's home field for the Sunday action.

The Chargers captured an 8-7 win in the first game, thanks to a three-run home run from East grad Cam Riemer, his team high eighth of the season. Riemer had two hits and four RBIs in the first game, while catcher Jake Allen drove in a run with an RBI double.

Ryan Aamold got the start on the mound for the Chargers, going 3 1/3 innings, while allowing seven runs (five earned) on four hits and two walks.

Reliever Ryan Riddle came in and got the win on 4 2/3 innings of work with no hits or runs allowed, and 10 strikeouts.

Despite scoring seven runs, the Mustangs managed just four hits, one of them a two-out grand slam in the third inning from Jayson Willers.

Mustangs reliever Kai Purdy-Burton got the loss after going four innings and allowing one hit, one earned run, and one walk.

In the second game, Briar Cliff came away with a 10-8 win as the offense came away with 10 hits, nine RBI, and seven walks.

The Chargers scored nine runs in third, as Riemer hit yet another home run. Matthew Hmielewski also hit a homer in the game, with he and Riemer both finishing with two RBI.

Briar Cliff is now 13-7, and 3-1 in GPAC play, while Morningside is 13-5 overall, and 1-3 in conference.

Morningside will host Mayville State for a doubleheader on Tuesday, while Briar Cliff will play a doubleheader Thursday at Dordt.

Two Heelan grads lead Ohio to win

ATHENS, Ohio — Two Bishop Heelan grads helped the Ohio University baseball team beat Kent State on Sunday.

Bobcats senior Brenden Roder got the win on the mound, while Colin Kasperbauer had a key hit.

Roder pitched 6 1/3 innings. The former Crusader gave up one unearned run on four hits and five strikeouts. Roder did not surrender a walk.

It was Roder's first win of the season in his fifth appearance. He's logged 16 1/3 innings. His strikeout-to-walk ratio is 10-to-1.

Kasperbauer hit a two-run double during the seventh inning that brought Ohio within a run. He later scored the game-tying run.

Kasperbauer has a current 15-game hitting streak.

He has 24 hits so far in 15 games, and he has 11 RBIs. Kasperbauer has a batting average of .453.

