WATCH NOW: Briar Cliff unveils baseball stadium renovations, renames it Sisters of St. Francis Field

SIOUX CITY — The whole project started on a paper napkin.

Three years ago, Briar Cliff University baseball coach Corby McGlauflin and Kevin Negaard sat at a Sioux City restaurant, and the two brainstormed a rough draft of what the new baseball facility should look like.

The Chargers christened their renovations to the baseball facility, and renamed the complex from Bishop Mueller Field to Sisters of St. Francis Field during a ceremony Saturday morning.

“We’ve come a long way,” McGlauflin said. “It’s been truly incredible, and it’s been one thing after another. It all culminated with building great relationships along the way. I feel like I’ve been on my phone for three straight years, so hopefully we’re done with that.”

The Sisters of St. Francis are what BCU Interim President Patrick Jacobson-Schulte called “the original team” of the Catholic university in Sioux City.

They were 12 sisters who built the college on a hill nearly 100 years ago.

The Chargers’ baseball program raised nearly $1 million to renovate and add to Sisters of St. Francis Field.

“It was all about dreaming big,” said Nic Scandrett, BCU’s Vice President for Operations and Athletics. “If we’re being honest, it was in really sorry shape when I started here. It is completely different. There isn’t anything that hasn’t been touched. The most important thing is that it’s functional for our student-athletes.”

The infield turf was installed a couple seasons ago, but the Chargers put in a new indoor facility with a locker room and clubhouse that also has batting cages and pitching areas for the players.

There’s some new technology inside said batting cages and bullpen areas.

The Chargers put in HitTrax in the hitting area. It allows hitters to see visually how well their swing is.

For example, hitters can see how far the ball would have flown in Major League Baseball parks, how much velocity the ball as well as launch angle.

McGlauflin said the new system makes the hitters eager to visit the batting cage.

“Our facility can compete with anyone in the Midwest,” McGlauflin said. “The game is transitioning the analytical way, and we’re using it to our advantage, no doubt. Those tools just enhance that. It creates the culture of wanting to hit more. Every little bit we can get them to hit more will result in good things.”

The pitching software, Rapsodo, records similar results for pitchers. The metrics that Rapsodo records, according to its web site, is velocity and spin rate.

Chargers fifth-year senior pitcher Austin Carter found that while using Rapsodo, he realized his four-seam fastball wasn’t as effective as his two-seamer.

“You can see results and it should help with a lot of development,” Carter said. “My four-seam fastball numbers weren’t very effective. It helps with pitch development.”

The technology wasn’t the newest thing in the ballpark in which the Chargers and Bishop Heelan High School baseball team call home.

There is also a new elevated grandstand for fans to watch with plenty of bleachers for those who want to sit behind the backstop.

The backstop is also new with blue padding.

A new layer of asphalt was laid down recently in the main commons area of Sisters of St. Francis Field, too.

“This is a special day,” Carter said. “It’s been a long time coming. Corby has worked really hard and he was on the phone non-stop. It’s all coming together really nicely. I think all the resources we have is a testament to how much people care.”