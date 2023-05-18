LA CROSSE, Wisc. -- Buena Vista begins its bid for a deep run in the NCAA Division III baseball national Friday.

The Beavers are competing in a four-team regional hosted by the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. The double-elimination tournament starts Friday and runs through Sunday..

Second seed Buena Vista (30-9) received one of the 17 at-large bids for the 60-team national tournament. The LaCrosse regional also includes: top seed UW-La Crosse (31-9) (host), #3 seed Bethel University (29-10) and #4 seed Bethany Lutheran (24-9).

The Beavers face Bethel in the second game Friday, with the first pitch scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

The two teams are no stranger to each other this season, squaring-off in a three-game series in Topeka, Kan., Feb. 25-26. The two teams split a double header before BVU hung on for a 4-3 victory in the finale.

No. 23 Buena Vista, which won the American Rivers Conference regular season crown with a 20-3 record, lost to Dubuque 4-2 Saturday in the conference tournament.

The team has reached 30 wins in a single season for the fifth time in 23 years under head coach Steve Eddie, who was named the league's coach of the year. For the second straight season, Eddie guided the Beavers to back-to-back regular season conference titles for the first time since 1980 and 1981.

Sophomore right hander Morgan Smith, named the American River Conference's Pitcher of the Year, went 6-0 with two complete-games during conference play while posting a 2.80 ERA over 45.0 total innings. He led all A-R-C pitchers in wins, ranked second in innings and third in strikeouts (38).

Five other Beavers earned first-team all-league honors: Evan Taylor (C), Zack Beekmann (1B), Jordan Mathewson (2B), Joel Garcia (SS), Caden Mathewson (DH) and Calvin Harris (UTL).

Bethel enters the regional following its Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Tournament title after a 1-0 victory over Saint Benedict.

In first match-up Friday in La Crosse, UW-La Crosse faces Bethany Lutheran. The 15th-ranked Eagles earned the automatic bid by defeating UW-Whitewater, 7-2, to win the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) tournament title.

Bethany Lutheran took down Crown College, 7-3, in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) tournament championship game to also earn one of the 41 automatic berths.

The winner of the double-elimination regional tournament will advance on to the super regional next weekend.