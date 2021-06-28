 Skip to main content
Buena Vista University names Scott Brown as new AD
Buena Vista University names Scott Brown as new AD

STORM LAKE- Beginning July 1, Scott Brown will be the new Director of Athletics at Buena Vista University. 

Scott Brown

Buena Vista University has named Scott Brown as its new Director of Athletics

Brown will be in charge of a staff that helps run 22 intercollegiate athletic teams, and is currently the Buena Vista's Executive Director of Development in University Advancement. 

"We are delighted to name Scott Brown as BVU Director of Athletics,” President Brian Lenzmeier said. “Scott has a wealth of experience in NCAA athletics, ranging from strategic planning to personnel to fundraising to alumni relations, and more. Scott has succeeded in a variety of athletic department roles while serving South Dakota State University, UCLA, and the University of Iowa."

Brown is an alum of Storm Lake St. Mary's High School, and played basketball and baseball at Simpson College. He earned a master's degree from Western Illinois University, and worked in the athletic department at the University of Iowa. 

“I am beyond thrilled to be back home in Storm Lake serving BVU, the origin of my earliest memories in intercollegiate athletics,” Brown said. “I watched the Beavers in just about every sport, starting when I was in elementary school. I remember the action, the intensity, and how the sights and sounds of competition inspired me to grow as a student-athlete.”

In addition to Brown's hiring, Buena Vista has named Amy Maier as the Associate Director of Athletics, and head baseball coach Steve Eddie will take over the role as Assistant Director of Athletics. 

"We’re thrilled with the work Amy Maier and Steve Eddie have done for years at BVU,” Lenzmeier said. “Working closely with Scott Brown in these leadership roles will allow Amy and Steve—and the rest of our BVU Athletics staff—to advance our programs for the benefit of our student-athletes and the broader BVU community.”

