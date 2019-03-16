TOPEKA, Kan. | Briar Cliff’s baseball team piled up 20 hits during the course of a Great Plains Athletic Conference doubleheader split with Jamestown Sunday.
Twelve of the hits came during a 10-1 win in the opener. Jamestown bounced back with a 2-1 in the nightcap.
Ben Pigg was 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the opener for Coach Boyd Pitkin’s Chargers. Teammate Michael Anthony was 3-for-5 and scored three runs, one more than Pigg. Sawyer Olson doubled.
Winning pitcher Jacob Wesselmann allowed one earned run and two hits while striking out nine.
Briar Cliff (12-10, 3-1 GPAC) rallied to tie the second game 1-1 on Pigg’s solo home run. Chase Hacker gave Jamestown a 2-1 lead when he scored on Tanner Roundy’s RBI single in the fourth inning.
Harrison Jestel was saddled with the pitching loss.
MINNESOTA-CROOKSTON 4-6, WAYNE STATE 0-4: Minnesota-Crookston scored three runs in the sixth inning while stretching a 1-0 lead in Sunday’s opener over Wayne State, then opened up a 2-1 advantage with three runs in the seventh inning to complete the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference sweep at Omaha Westside High School.
Wayne State had only one hit in the first game, a single from Kyle Thompson. Losing pitcher Aidan Breedlove allowed three runs, four hits and three walks while striking out seven in five innings.
Wayne State (9-6, 0-2 NSIC) trailed 5-1 before Brendan Madsen delivered a two-run double in the seventh inning of the nightcap. Peyton Barnes was 2-for-4 while Hunter Wienhoff suffered the pitching loss.
MACALESTER 5, BUENA VISTA 3: Graham Low’s two-run double in the seventh inning snapped a 1-1 tie and triggered Macalester to a win Sunday in Tucson, Ariz.
Buena Vista (5-6) was limited to three hits, including a sixth-inning RBI single from Peyton Renning. Teammate Nick Henrichs, the losing pitcher, tripled.
Late Saturday
BUENA VISTA 8-3, HAMLINE 6-6: Buena Vista scored twice in the seventh inning to break a 6-6 tie and edged the Pipers in the first game of a college baseball doubleheader played in Tucson, Ariz. Saturday afternoon.
Peyton Renning tripled to center field to lead off the Beaver seventh and came around to score the go ahead run on a single by Coleman Roberts. Reed Fitzke added the second triple of the inning later for Buena Vista and scored an insurance run on a single up the middle by Tyler Stolze.
Stolze had three hits and drove in three runs in the game while Roberts and Renning both had two RBI's.
Hamline scored four runs in the first inning while leading from start to finish in the second game of the twin bill. Buena Vista, which pulled within 4-2 in the bottom of the first inning, received 2-for-4 performances from Renning, Roberts and Bryce Rheault.
JAMESTOWN 8, NORTHWESTERN 3: Zach Zurbrugg highlighted a three-run third inning with a two-run single as Jamestown rallied from a 2-1 deficit to clip Northwestern in the second game doubleheader Saturday in Topeka, Kan.
Ben De Boer, who scored on a wild pitch during Northwestern's 2-run first inning, went 2-for-3. Drew Schutt doubled for Northwestern (7-11), which had won the first game of Saturday's twin bill, 3-2. Brady Roberts suffered the pitching loss.