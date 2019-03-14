TUCSON, Ariz. - Buena Vista opened its Arizona spring trip with an 8-4 win over Bethany Lutheran in a college baseball game played Thursday.
The Beavers (3-5) broke out with four runs in the top of the first inning and Egan Bonde pitched into the sixth inning to get the win while Gage Smart pitched the final 3 1/3, giving up just one hit and walk to earh the save.
Tyler Tennyson had an RBI in the early rally and later added a two-run single in the sixth inning to give BVU a 7-2 lead. Peyton Renning and Tyler Stolze also drove in runs in the first and added RBI's later in the game.
Buena Vista faces Lourdes on Friday at 5 pm CDT.