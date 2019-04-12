CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Coe pitchers Zach Kammin and TJ Deaddroff combined to shut out Buena Vista on five hits as the Kohawks opened the teams weekend series with a 4-0 American Rivers Conference baseball win at Daniels Park Friday.
Kammin got the start and went six innings for the win, giving up five hits and two walks while fanning three. Deardorff came on to start the seventh frame and got the final nine outs, allowing just one hit to earn the save.
The Beavers best scoring opportunity came in the fourth inning when Peyton Renning and Coleman Roberts hit consecutive singles to start the frame and after both moved up a base on a sacrifice, Porter Sartor walked to load the bases. Renning, however, was thrown out trying to score from third on an errant pitched and a fly out ended the threat.
Nick Henrich took the pitching loss of BVU (12-13 overall,5-5 ARC) giving up two runs on nine hits over 5 2/3 innings work. The two teams play a doubleheader starting 1 p.m. Saturday.