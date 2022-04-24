College baseball; Nebraska thumps Indiana on the road; Luther avoids sweep on Buena Vista

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Nebraska emphatically ended an extended offensive slump Sunday with a 19-7 pounding of Indiana to salvage the final game of the weekend series.

The Huskers scored in every inning but the second and rolled up season highs in runs and hits (20). Eleven players stepped on home plate and seven collected RBIs.

Catcher Griffin Everitt highlighted the onslaught with a 4-for-7, four-RBI afternoon while home runs came from Cam Chick, Leighton Banjoff, Brice Matthews and Gabe Swansen.

Nebraska (15-23, 5-7 Big Ten) also benefited from 12 walks and six plunked batters as the Hoosiers dipped deep into an erratic bullpen. The bushels of free passes contributed to NU leaving 17 runners on base — the team’s highest total in at least five years.

Luther 6, Buena Vista 4: The Norse scored twice in the seventh inning on Sunday to beat the Beavers (21-11, 13-5), which stand atop the American River Conference standings ahead of Wartburg.

The Beavers took an early 3-0 lead thanks to a Joel Garcia RBI groundout in the first inning, then Evan Taylor knocked in two with a third-inning double.

Luther then scored six straight runs.

Garcia later had an RBI single in the ninth inning.

Saturday's results

Morningside 9-21, Northwestern 7-11: The Mustangs combined for 30 runs and 28 hits on Saturday to claim the sweep over the Red Raiders at Lewis and Clark Park in Sioux City.

The Mustangs scored seven runs in the fourth inning during Game 1.

Freshman catcher Jayson Willers crushed a grand slam for the pivotal hit.

The quartet of junior Carter Ades, sophomore Aiden Bishop, freshmen Jacob O'Dell, and Alex Calabrese tallied two hits apiece.

Northwestern scored five in the top of the seventh inning, as it tried to make a big comeback.

Braden Kalvelage drove in a run with an RBI single in the frame, while Mason Porepp also drove a run in via a sacrifice fly.

In Game 2, Morningside busted 10 extra base hits, including two homers and five doubles. Bishop doubled and drove in three.

O'Dell produced four hits and two RBIs. Hunter Jenkins homered and drove in three.

The Red Raiders had some fireworks in the nightcap, too. West Lyon grad Jaden Snyder gave the Raiders their first lead of the game with a grand slam in in the fourth inning.

Eli Rash continued his hit streak to 17 games and how has a hit in four straight games.

The Mustangs were supposed to play Dakota Wesleyan on Sunday, but due to the weather, that doubleheader was pushed back to 1 p.m. Monday.

Mount Marty 5-2, Briar Cliff 0-6: Dalen Blair was dominant on the mound during Game 2. Throwing seven strong innings, giving up five hits, no walks and striking out four. Blair allowed just one run, a solo home run in the fourth inning.

BCU's offense was quiet through six innings, but a single from Hunt in the seventh jumpstarted the Charger hitters. BC scored five runs on five straight hits with two doubles to take a commanding 5-1 lead.

Quinten Evers had an RBI double, while Connor Lange drove in two with a double.

Matthew Hmielewski and Mike Anthony both notched RBI singles in the inning.

Brett Sitzmann took the mound in the eighth, and earned a save with his two innings of work. He gave up two hits and one run while striking out three.

Concordia 9-14, Dordt 2-5: Dordt scored both its runs in Game 1 in the bottom of the third inning to take a 2-0 lead.

Logan Cline was hit-by-pitch, advanced to second after a Concordia failed pickoff attempt, went to third on a groundout hit by Luke November and scored after wild pitch. Aaron Eshelman also had an RBI single.

In Game 2, Dordt got more offense in the fourth inning when Logan De Vries singled in Kaden Davis and Dylan Stanley. Parker Hamann followed with his first homerun of the season to cut the difference to 11-5.

