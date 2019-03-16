BUENA VISTA 8. HAMLINE 6: Buena Vista scored twice in the seventh inning to break a 6-6 tie and edge the Pipers in the first game of a college baseball doubleheader played in Tucson, Ariz. Saturday afternoon.
Peyton Renning tripled to center field to lead off the Beaver seventh and came around to score the go ahead run on a single by Coleman Roberts. Reed Fitzke added the second triple of the inning later for Buena Vista and scored an insurance run on a single up the middle by Tyler Stolze. Gage Smart pitched the final out of the sixth inning and the seventh to get the win over BVU (5-4).
Stolze had three hits and drove in three runs in the game while Roberts and Renning both had two RBI's.