Late Saturday
BUENA VISTA 8-3, HAMLINE 6-6: Buena Vista scored twice in the seventh inning to break a 6-6 tie and edged the Pipers in the first game of a college baseball doubleheader played in Tucson, Ariz. Saturday afternoon.
Peyton Renning tripled to center field to lead off the Beaver seventh and came around to score the go ahead run on a single by Coleman Roberts. Reed Fitzke added the second triple of the inning later for Buena Vista and scored an insurance run on a single up the middle by Tyler Stolze.
Stolze had three hits and drove in three runs in the game while Roberts and Renning both had two RBI's.
Hamline scored four runs in the first inning while leading from start to finish in the second game of the twin bill. Buena Vista, which pulled within 4-2 in the bottom of the first inning, received 2-for-4 performances from Renning, Roberts and Bryce Rheault.
JAMESTOWN 8, NORTHWESTERN 3: Zach Zurbrugg highlighted a three-run third inning with a two-run single as Jamestown rallied from a 2-1 deficit to clip Northwestern in the second game doubleheader Saturday in Topeka, Kan.
Ben De Boer, who scored on a wild pitch during Northwestern's 2-run first inning, went 2-for-3. Drew Schutt doubled for Northwestern (7-11), which had won the first game of Saturday's twin bill, 3-2. Brady Roberts suffered the pitching loss.