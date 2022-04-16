COLLEGE ROUNDUP :Briar Cliff baseball sweeps Midland at home

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff baseball team scored four fourth-inning runs on Saturday that helped the Chargers get a 7-6 win over Midland at Bishop Mueller Field.

Jake Allen hit a solo home run to start the scoring rally in the fourth inning, while Connor Lange chipped in with an RBI single.

Two runs scored on a batted ball from Matthew Hmielewski later in the inning. He hit the ball to right field, but the ball wasn’t fielded cleanly. Hmielewski advanced to second and was credited with an RBI on the play, but Quentin Evers also scored on that play.

Trey Rogers scored the first run of that play.

East High School grad Cam Riemer hit a key two-run homer in the sixth inning that gave the Chargers a 7-3 lead.

Mike Anthony had a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, too.

Jacob Wesselman got the win in Game 1, as he went seven innings. He allowed five earned runs on nine hits. He walked two and struck out six. Wesselman needed 128 pitches to get through the game.

The Chargers (22-14) then turned around to post a 4-0 shutout against the Warriors in Game 2.

Dalen Blair threw a four-hitter, as he struck out 11 and walked just one batter. He needed 91 pitches to get through the seven-inning nightcap.

Allen also hit a two-run homer in the first inning.

Morningside 8, Doane 7: The Mustangs scored five runs in the sixth inning, and that allowed them to get a road win in Crete, Nebraska.

Jacob O’Dell had the key hit in the sixth, scoring two runs thanks to a double down the right field line. The double scored Hunter Hope and Carter Kratz.

Hunt also had an RBI single in the sixth. Eddie Brancato led off the scoring with a sacrifice fly.

Carter Ades and Aiden Bishop had two hits in the game.

Josh Thurman earned his second win of the season in two innings of relief of Quintin Holman. Thurman pitched the fifth inning, allowing one run on three hits. Jordan Kyle picked up a six-out save.

Jamestown 2, Dordt 0: The Jamestown Jimmies scored a pair of runs in the second and fifth innings and kept the Dordt Defenders off balance in game one of their doubleheader and secured a 2-0 win.

Jamestown scored first on an error in the second inning with two outs on a fly ball to left field that scored a runner from second. A homerun in the fifth inning by Quade Peters provided the insurance run the Jimmies needed.

Gyeongju Kim took the loss while allowing two runs, one earned and struck out 11.

Dakota Wesleyan 6-4, Northwestern 4-3: The Red Raiders had 10 hits in Game 1 on Saturday, but they left eight men on base.

Mo Watson and Mason Porepp each doubled in Game 1. Porepp, Sam Stanford and Colby Shelton each had an RBI.

In Game 2, Estherville-Lincoln Central grad Evan Olesen had an RBI single in the seventh inning, but the Tigers held the Red Raiders at-bay after that.

Freshman Braden Kalvelage had a double in the nightcap.

Buena Vista 10, Wartburg 2: Beavers shortstop Joel Garcia and centerfielder Zachary Pleggenkuhle each drove in three runs in the Game 1 win over the Knights.

Garcia and Evan Taylor each drove in a double.

The Beavers scored four runs in the second and fourth innings.

Softball

South Dakota 14, North Dakota 9: Bela Goerke went 3-for-3 and drove in five runs as South Dakota completed its Summit League three-game series sweep over North Dakota at Nygaard Field.

The Coyotes (23-17, 8-4 in Summit) banged out 14 hits in the third game and completed the sweep by scoring 43 runs and posting 41 hits in the process.

More importantly, South Dakota remained tied with Omaha (19-12, 8-4 in Summit) in second place in the Summit League standings. The Coyotes and Mavericks will play in a three-game series that begins next Saturday at Nygaard Field.

Wayne State 6-17, Northern State 5-6: Wildcats sophomore second baseman Jenna Etmans had two home runs and eight RBIs on Saturday, including the game-winning three-run homer in the seventh inning of the opener.

