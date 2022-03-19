COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff, Morningside softball earn wins

SIOUX CITY — After losing its GPAC opener by being shut out, the Briar Cliff softball team bounced back Saturday to beat Jamestown 1-0.

That one run came in the seventh inning, too.

Sophomore Kylee Lukes scored on a passed ball. She reached base on a single to center field.

She then advanced to second after Alexis Westercamp reached on an error.

The Chargers tallied five hits in Game 2, all singles.

Mackenna Raby earned the win as the starting pitcher. Raby allowed three hits, while also striking out two and walking one. She forced eight fly outs and six ground outs.

Morningside 9, Bethany 4: Five different Mustangs hit extra-base hits in the win on Saturday on the road.

Ellie Cropley, Morgan Nixon, Katie Murphy and Taylor Richter each hit doubles while Lexie Stolen hit a triple.

Stolen and Murphy each drove in two runs.

The Mustangs scored four runs in the fourth inning, then added three more in the seventh.

Grace Buffington earned the win, as she pitched all seven innings. She allowed four runs (all earned) on seven hits. She struck out seven.

Baseball

Northwestern 5-4, Hastings 3-0: The Red Raiders completed the season sweep of the Hastings Broncos to open up the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) slate at the Baseball Diamond in Orange City.

Freshman southpaw Drew Dykstra notched six strong innings in the second game, giving up just three Bronco hits and striking out three hitters.

Mo Watson hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer in Game 1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0