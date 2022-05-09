COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Concordia baseball knocks out Briar Cliff

SEWARD, Neb. – Concordia scored 10 runs in the first inning to roll past Briar Cliff 25-6 in an elimination game of the GPAC Tournament played Monday in Seward, Neb.

The Bulldogs’ lead-off hitter, Jayden Adams, went 6-for-6 with eight RBIs and scored six times. Joey Grabanski, Jaidan Quinn and Keaton Candor added three hits each. Grabanski drove in five runs and both Quinn and Candor drove in three. Jakob Faulk added three RBIs.

For Briar Cliff, Quentin Evers tallied two hits and four RBIs. Trey Rogers added a pair of base hits and two RBIs. Cam Riemer picked up three hits.

Christian Gutierrez went the distance in the win for Concordia, striking out seven batters. Ryan Riddle took the loss for Briar Cliff, giving up six runs. Austin Carter, Dalen Blair, Alex Kremer, Jake Hubbard and Tyler Kjose all pitched in relief for the Chargers.

Briar Cliff ends its season with a 28-22 record.

Concordia 20, Northwestern 10: A nine-run seventh inning boosted Concordia to a 20-10 win over Northwestern in the Concordia Pod Championship series of the GPAC Tournament in Seward, Nebraska Monday.

Keaton Candor tallied two hits, both home runs, and five RBIs for Concordia. Jesse Garcia added three hits and two RBIs.

Jayden Adams, Joey Grabanski, Ty Nekoliczak and Alec Blakestad tallied two hits each for the Bulldogs.

Grabanski added four RBIs and Teyt Johnson three.

For Northwestern, Mason Porepp tallied three hits. Sam Stanford, Eli Rash and Evan Olesen tallied two hits each. Drew Dykstra tallied a two-run double.

Caden Bugarske earned the win for Concordia, pitching 5 2/3 innings and striking out five. Daniel Rivera, Jacob Lycan and Ben Coldiron all pitched in relief.

Brady Roberts took the loss for Northwestern, pitching 3 1/3 innings. Colton Corver, Brad Tornow, Brayden Mackey and Ethan Buckner pitched in relief.

Concordia and Northwestern played again late Monday for the Concordia Pod championship and a match-up with Jamestown in the GPAC Championship.

Softball

BVU Makes Division III Tournament

After a 26-13 record and an American Rivers Conference regular season championship this season, the Buena Vista University Softball team received an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Buena Vista will be in St. Paul, Minnesota, for the regionals as Bethel University is the top seed in the region and the host. Buena Vista is the second seed, Washington University in St. Louis (WashU) the third seed and Bethany Lutheran the fourth seed.

Regional play begins play at 2 p.m. Friday with Buena Vista taking on WashU. Following that game will be Bethel and Bethany Lutheran. The regional is a double-elimination round. The winner of the regional will advance to the super regional round.

