College roundup: Morningside baseball and softball earn Monday road sweeps

OMAHA — The Morningside University softball team swept College of Saint Mary on Monday by scores of 14-5 in Game 1, and then 9-0 in Game 2.

Sydney Petersen, Morgan Nixon and Lexie Stolen each homered in Game 1. Nixon and Stolen hit two-run homers, while Petersen’s hit was a solo shot.

Stolen and Taylor Richter each drove in three runs, while Nixon had two.

The Mustangs scored in every inning except the first inning.

Katherine Wurtz got the win in 2 1/3 innings. She allowed five earned runs on four hits.

Mia Barozzo earned her third save, and she allowed one hit the rest of the way. Barozzo needed just 33 pitches to get through 3 2/3 innings, and she threw 25 strikes.

Grace Buffington held the Flames to four hits in Game 2. She struck out four. She threw 72 pitches, and 53 of those were strikes.

Stolen had five RBIs in Game 2, including a bases-clearing double in the seventh inning. Stolen hit four doubles.

Mackenna Sidzyik hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning.

Wayne State 7-9, Minnesota-Crookston 4-5: Wayne State outhit Minnesota Crookston 13-5 with each team having an error.

Freshman Samantha Felt (7-8) picked up the win for WSC,, throwing 2 2/3 innings of relief with one strikeout and no walks.

Offensively, Kortney Buresh and Riley Holmberg each had three hits in the contest. Holmberg and Vidlak each had two RBI for the Wildcats.

Jenna Etmans had a home run for WSC in Game 2, while Madison Gomez and Paiton Tornberg each hit a double. Etmans also drove in four RBIs.

Baseball

Morningside 11-5, Dakota Wesleyan 5-3: The Mustangs completed the weekend with a two-game sweep at Dakota Wesleyan.

In Game 1, Morningside posted six runs on the board, and then added five more in the seventh inning.

Aiden Bishop hit a grand slam in the third inning. That hit made the score 6-0.

Hunter Hope later hit a two-run homer in the seventh, and Elijah Rude had a two-run double.

Quintin Holman got the win by pitching four innings. He allowed five earned runs on six hits.

Carter Ades scored on a wild pitch in the third inning to score the go-ahead run in Game 2. Jacob O’Dell added an insurance RBI double in the seventh inning.

Ades, Hunter Jenkins, O’Dell, Bishop and Kratz each had a double.

Women's golf

GPAC Spring Championship: After 54 holes of play in Norfolk, Neb., Morningside remains the team leader at 83-over-par with a three-round total of 947. Dakota Wesleyan is in second with 1031, while Briar Cliff is third with 1039. Mount Marty is fourth (1055) and Dordt fifth (1063) to round out the top five.

Sofia Castelan from Morningside posted the top score of the third round with a 78 and is the overall clubhouse leader through 54 holes at +12 (228). Laia Badosa from Morningside is in second with a 233 (+17) after a round of 80 on Monday. Kendra Placke from Concordia and Megan Hinker from Dakota Wesleyan are in third at 238 (+22), with Maria Zorrilla from Morningside fifth (+31, 247).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0