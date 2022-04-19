COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside baseball has seven extra-base hits in win

PERU, Neb. — The Morningside University baseball team won the first game of a road doubleheader Tuesday 13-8 over Peru State.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 3-0 lead, thanks to a two-run single from Jacob O’Dell and an error that allowed O’Dell to score.

Morningside (24-13) then added three more runs during the second inning. Jayson Willers and Hunter Hope each had a run-scoring hit with Willers getting a double and Hope a single.

The Mustangs then scored five runs in the fifth inning. O’Dell started the scoring off with a solo home run, then Elijah Rude and Eddie Brancato each had RBI doubles.

Hunter Jenkins had three hits, while Brancato, Hope and O’Dell each had a pair of hits.

Morningside had 13 hits and seven of those were extra-base hits.

Will Brandner earned the win, throwing 4 1/3 innings. He allowed five earned runs on six hits. Tom Leathem and Jackson Stephen pitched in relief.

William Jewell 22, Wayne State 14: WSC (16-17) collected a season high 19 hits in the game with eight extra base hits, three being home runs.

Nate Sailors led the way with a career best 4-for-6 day with three RBIs and one run scored.

Chris Cornish and Colin Lynam both added three hits of their own while also both hitting a home run in the contest.

Colin Lynam came up just short of hitting for the cycle, needing a double going into his ninth inning at-bat.

Travis Baily went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Kyler Essink added two hits and the fifth inning solo shot. Six Wildcat batters tallied multi-hits in the game.

Brody Sintek took the loss, dropping to 3-4 on the year.

Wayne State used five relievers in the game. Jacob Kneifl tossed the most frames going four innings giving up three earned with four strikeouts.

