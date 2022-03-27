COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside, Briar Cliff baseball each earn GPAC sweeps on Sunday

FREMONT, Neb. — The Morningside University baseball team earned a sweep over Midland on Sunday in Great Plains Athletic Conference play, and with that sweep, Mustangs coach Adam Boeve earned his 100th win at Morningside.

The Mustangs swept the Warriors with a 1-0 win and a 4-3 victory in Game 2.

Morningside third baseman Jacob O’Dell scored the lone run of the game, as he hit a solo home run in the seventh inning.

His homer was out to left field.

Before O’Dell’s homer, the Mustangs had just two hits, both singles.

Sophomore pitcher Quintin Holman earned the win, getting a four-hit shutout. He also walked one batter but had four strikeouts.

Holman forced 10 flyouts and seven groundouts.

In Game 2, Morningside started out by scoring two runs. Jayson Willers got the scoring started with an RBI single to left field in the first inning. Freshman Alex Calabrese then singled to right field in the first inning to make the score 2-0.

Midland scored thrice in the first inning, too.

Then, in the fourth inning, Carter Ades hit a two-run homer to left field that scored O’Dell. The home run came with two outs. It was the only hit of the inning. O’Dell walked to get on base.

Jackson Stephen got the win in relief. He pitched the final four innings of the seven-frame game.

Stephen allowed no runs on two hits. He walked one, but did not secure a strikeout. He forced seven fly outs.

Briar Cliff 3-7, Hastings 0-0: The Briar Cliff pitching duo of Jacob Wesselmann and Dalen Blair shined in Hastings on Sunday, as BCU took the series 2-0 over Hastings. BCU (15-7, 5-1) won 3-0 in Game 1 behind a two-hit shutout from Wesselmann, while Blair went the distance in Game 2 allowing just one hit in a 7-0 win.

Walter Hunt drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the first of Game 1 with a single to score Trey Rogers. Mike Anthony added another first-inning run, scoring Cam Riemer off an error by the first baseman.

Wesselmann, a graduate student from Remsen, Iowa, struck out eight in his seven innings of work. He gave up two hits and walked four and allowed just one runner to reach second base. He retired the side in order in the fourth and fifth innings.

Blair followed Wesselmann with a gem of his own in game two by throwing a nine-inning, one-hit shutout. After walking a Bronco in the first inning, Blair retired 17 batters in a row with five strikeouts. He totaled eight strikeouts and forced 13 groundouts.

Michigan 6, Nebraska 1: For the second weekend in a row, Nebraska was playing from behind early on. Michigan (13-10, 2-1) scored twice in the second inning to put NU behind after two innings for the sixth consecutive game.

What made the deficit sting even more for NU was that it had a chance to grab the lead right away. Brice Matthews led off the bottom of the first inning with a four-pitch walk, and Nebraska had runners on first and second with one out after Michigan was ruled to have missed the second base bag on a grounder up the middle. What followed was a pair of strikeouts sandwiched around another walk, and the Huskers could never mount a serious threat after that.

In two of the three innings in which Michigan scored, Husker pitchers hit a batter. In the other, Michigan's Matt Frey's solo shot in the third inning gave him a long ball in each of the weekend's three games.

NU starter Dawson McCarville settled in after a slow start, at one point retiring nine straight batters before departing after allowing three runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. McCarville struck out eight and walked two.

Softball

South Dakota 8, North Dakota St. 1: South Dakota freshman pitcher Clara Edwards limited the Bison to six hits, allowing no earned runs, while the Coyotes earned the series win with an 8-1 victory.

The two wins were the first for South Dakota at home against North Dakota State in the Summit League era.

The Coyotes chased North Dakota State ace Paige Vargas, the league leader in victories, in the second inning as Lauren Eamiguel singled home Rylee Nicholson before Bela Goerke doubled home Eamiguel.

South Dakota (16-13, 2-1 in Summit) pushed four runs across in the bottom of the sixth, getting a two-run double from Jordyn Pender. Courtney Wilson’s RBI single and Aleesia Sainz’s RBI groundout were sandwiched around the Pender big hit.

Late Saturday

Morningside men’s volleyball 3, Kansas Wesleyan 0: he Mustangs recorded another program first, capturing the first postseason victory in program history in a 3-0 win over Kansas Wesleyan University, 25-14, 25-17, and 25-15. The win also marks the fourth consecutive win, a new mark for the record book.

Erik Krenz's day resulted in 15 kills at a .583 clip, with a game-high nine digs, three blocks and a service ace, while Owen Anderson recorded collegiate kill number two and his first block while playing the net.

Isaiah Baynes led in the kills column, with 16, while Jacob DePauw converted 36 assists. Dylan Hamil followed Krenz's nine digs with eight of his own, and struck for three consecutive aces to lead the team.

