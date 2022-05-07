College roundup: Morningside, Briar Cliff win GPAC baseball tournament openers

SEWARD, Neb. — After waiting two days for the rain to subside, the Briar Cliff baseball team was able to kick off its run in the GPAC Tournament.

The Chargers won their first game on Saturday in the tournament, 7-6, over Mount Marty.

Quintin Evers homered twice in the game, once in a two-run shot in the second inning, then he hit a huge homer in the seventh inning.

His homer in the second inning also drove in Bishop Heelan grad Jared Sitzmann, while his homer in the seventh inning was a solo one.

Jake Allen, Easton Cone and Matthew Hmielewski also had run-producing hits. Cone also had two hits, including a double.

Jacob Wesselman earned the win, while Brett Sitzmann got his fifth save of the season.

Northwestern 5, Concordia 4: The games were supposed to last seven innings since the GPAC had to get four games in on Saturday, but the Red Raiders and Bulldogs went nine innings.

Red Raiders right fielder Mason Porepp brought in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning.

Sam Stanford had three hits, while the Northwestern lineup collected 11. Six different players hit a double.

Morningside 5, Midland 4: The Mustangs played on Saturday in the Doane-hosted pod in Crete.

The Mustangs scored four runs in the fourth inning, as Eddie Brancato, Hunter Hope and Elijah Rude all produced hits at the plate.

Hope and Aiden Bishop each had two hits. Bishop had a double.

Caleb Thomson got the win, allowing four runs on nine hits over six innings.

Wayne State 7, Upper Iowa 4: Senior shortstop Andrew Hanson recorded his 200th career hit, a two-run homer to highlight a five-run fourth inning, to lead Wayne State in a 7-4 Northern Sun Conference baseball win Saturday afternoon at Upper Iowa in the season finale for both teams.

The Wildcats end the year 19-26 overall and ninth place in the NSIC with a 13-18 league mark while the host Peacocks finish 12-31 and 10-22 in conference games.

Softball

Wartburg 4, Buena Vista 0: The Knights, who eventually won the tournament over Nebraska Wesleyan, knocked out the top-seeded Beavers in the first game Saturday at the American Rivers Tournament in Storm Lake.

Knights second baseman Olivia Brecht had a bases-clearing double in the third inning.

The Beavers had three hits, and Ashtyn Miller had two of them.

Kansas City 9, South Dakota 0: South Dakota mustered just four singles off three different Kansas City pitchers. Tatum Villotta singled to center to start the game, extending her hitting streak to 11 games, but was stranded on third to end the first. The Coyotes failed to get a runner past first base the rest of the way.

The result means these two teams will meet in the first game of Wednesday’s Summit League Tournament hosted by South Dakota State in Brookings. South Dakota (27-23, 11-10 Summit) will be the home team and the No. 4 seed at 2 p.m. Wednesday against fifth-seeded Kansas City (13-33, 9-11).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0