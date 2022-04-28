College roundup: Morningside softball sweeps Hastings at home

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside University softball team reached two milestones in a sweep over Hastings on Thursday.

First, senior Lexie Stolen tied the school record in career home runs with her 38th home run, and the Game 2 win gave coach Jessica Jones-Sitzmann her 800th career victory.

The Mustangs won Game 1, 10-0, then turned around to win the nightcap 12-1.

In Game 1, Ellie Cropley got the scoring started in the third inning with an RBI single, and later, Morgan Nixon had a three-run double that made it 4-0.

Vanessa Bohuslavsky and Mykel Gray each had RBI singles in the fifth inning.

Bre Tjebben then homered in the sixth inning that made the score 10-0. It was a three-run homer.

Katherine Wurtz threw a two-hit shutout throughout six innings. She walked one hitter.

Stolen’s homer in Game 2 came as a grand slam in the first inning, capping off a five-run frame. Tjebben forced a bases-loaded walk to break the scoring.

Tjebben, Gray, Kennedee Jones and Bohuslavsky each had RBIs.

Grace Buffington allowed one earned run on two hits in five innings.

Dakota Wesleyan 1, Dordt 0: The Defenders had five hits in the loss, including a Karli Olsen double.

Baseball

Briar Cliff 5, Concordia 4: The Chargers jumped out to a 3-0 lead to get the win.

Jared Sitzmann had a two-run single in that first inning, while Jake Allen and Quentin Evers each had run-producing hits.

Evers also had an RBI single during the fifth inning.

Brett Sitzmann earned his third win of the season. He threw five innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits. He struck out eight.

Austin Carter earned his third save.

