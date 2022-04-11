College roundup: Morningside tennis defeats Buena Vista

STORM LAKE, Iowa-- The Morningside men's tennis team defeated Buena Vista University on Monday by a score of 8-1, as the Mustangs captured all three doubles matches, as well as five of the six singles matchups.

Morningside's Winyou Asavaruangch beat BVU's Danny Kramer by scores of 6-2, 6-0, to win his match. Jaime Maza Martin of Morningside then beat Brenden Schlader of BVU, 6-1. 6-1.

In the third match of the night, Mustang Mikhil Raja beat BVU's Dalton Pregon by scores of 6-0, 6-0, which was then followed by a 6-0, 6-1 win from Eduard Salvana over BVU's Brock Bruns.

Daniel O'Brien then defeated the Beavers' Diego Diaz by a score of 6-3, 6-2. Ryan Webb captured the lone BVU win of the day in match No. 6, when he beat Morningside's Gabe DeLeo 1-6, 7-5, 10-4.

In the doubles matches, Martin and Salvana of Morningside beat BVU's Kramer and Pregon, 8-1. Raja and Castillo teamed up to beat Schlader and Diaz, 8-2, after which Asavaruangch and DeLeo defeated Webb and Ben Austin, 8-1.

The win gives Morningside at 10-6 record on the season. The Mustangs will play again in Hastings on April 23.

Baseball

Northwestern 7-6, Midland 2-5: The Northwestern College baseball team came away with a doubleheader sweep on Monday over Midland University, with the Red Raiders walking away with wins of 7-2, and 6-5.

In the first game, Northwestern's offense had eight hits, with Mo Watson, Sam Stanford, Mason Porepp, and Jaden Snyder all hitting homers.

Midland's Matt Ross hit a two-run homer in the seventh to end the shutout, but it wasn't enough to kick off a Warriors' comeback. Dylan Kirkeby got the win for Northwestern after going 6 1/3 innings and allowing two earned runs on six hits, with two walks and three strikeouts.

The Raiders won the second in extra innings, with pinch runner Jacob Thurm scoring the winning run from third base on a game-ending walk by Eli Rash. Northwestern had 10 hits in the game, with Snyder and Evan Olsen both hitting homers for the Raiders.

The Warriors hit a pair of bombs too, one each from Ross and Trey Rodriguez and Peyton Garbers.

Colton Schuchart got the win for Northwestern after allowing just one earned run and three hits in five innings of relief. Keegan Adams was tagged with the loss for Midland.

Northwestern is now 15-17 overall and 7-9 in GPAC play. The Raiders will play Tuesday, at South Dakota State.

Dordt 8-1, Mount Marty 7-2: The Dordt University baseball team split a Monday doubleheader with Mount Marty, with the Defenders winning Game One, 8-7, before losing the nightcap by a 2-1 score.

Dordt's game one win came thanks to 10 hits from the offense, including doubles from Logan Cline, Dylan Stanley, and Logan De Vries, and a triple from Nolan Christianson.

Starting pitcher Gyeongju Kim was pulled after allowing 10 hits and six earned runs over 3 1/3 innings, but the Defenders relief core allowed just one run the remainder of the game.

Lancers' starter Clayton Chipchase was chased after allowing five earned runs on five hits over four innings. Dylan Nicholson got the loss after allowing three earned runs in relief, while Dylan Brown got the win for Dordt.

In Game Two, Dordt's offense was held to just two hits against Mount Marty's Myles Brown. Brown's only run allowed came on a home run from Dordt shortstop Logan Cline.

The loss dropped Dordt to 12-20 on the season. The Defenders will play Thursday, at Morningside.

