COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside's Grace Buffington pitches perfect game at home

SIOUX CITY — Grace Buffington didn’t act like a freshman in the circle on Saturday afternoon.

Buffington threw a perfect game for the Morningside University softball team in Game 2 of a Great Plains Athletic Conference doubleheader, helping the Mustangs beat Jamestown 6-0 in Sioux City.

Buffington retired all 21 batters and threw 50 strikes out of 68 pitches. She also struck out three batters.

During the seventh inning, Buffington forced two groundouts and a fly out.

The Mustangs got some run support for their freshman pitcher early.

They led 2-0 after the first inning, as Ellie Cropley stole home and Morgan Nixon had an RBI groundout. Cropley also had a double, which was the lone extra-base hit in the game.

Lexie Stolen had a two-run single in the fifth to double the score to 4-0, and Kennedee Jones had a two-run hit to get two more runs.

The Jimmies won Game 1, 4-1.

Dordt splits with Concordia: The Dordt softball team split with Concordia on Saturday, winning Game 1, 2-0, and lost the nightcap 4-2.

During the win, the Defenders scored in the second and fifth innings.

Defenders junior outfielder Ivy Terpstra broke the ice with an RBI double in the second inning, while sophomore catcher Karli Olsen had an RBI single.

Terpstra, a North Mahaska High School grad, scored on Olsen’s hit.

Alta-Aurelia grad Abby Kraemer earned the win, holding the Bulldogs to two hits. She also struck out eight and didn’t allow a walk.

Midland sweeps N’western: The Warriors held the Red Raiders to three total runs, sweeping the Red Raiders 2-1 and 6-2 on Saturday.

Game 1 saw Kate Kralik attempt a one-hit, 10 strikeout performance, but the Raider offense was only able to produce one run.

Gwen Mikkelsen was the only Raider with multiple hits (2), while Bri Giordano and Jennifer Boeve were the other Raiders able to get a hit on the board.

The Raiders were forced to play most of Game 2 from behind due to a three-run home run from the Warriors in the bottom of the first inning. Midland started the game with a walk, the ensuing batter reached due to an error.

The third batter to step in for the Warriors homered, scoring three runs.

USD splits with NDSU: South Dakota won the first two of a Summit League doubleheader, beating North Dakota State 5-4, but lost Game 2, 7-1.

In Game 1, the Coyotes scored thrice off three hits and two Bison errors.

Courtney Wilson and Lauren Eamiguel each had two hits in the early game.

Baseball

Dordt 3, Hastings 1: Gyeongju Kim earned the win, improving to 4-2 on the season, with a complete-game, three-hitter where the Seoul, South Korea native, set the school record with 21 strikeouts.

That broke the old mark of 15 set way back in 1972 by Guy DeHaan vs Covenant College.

Luke November had a four-hit game. Kaden Davis and Anthony Rodriguez Klinzing each hit a double.

Late Friday

Northwestern 14, Concordia 13: Down 12-4 entering the eighth inning, the no quit mentality of the Red Raiders was apparent as the Raiders erupted for nine runs in the inning.

The second home run of the season for Mo Watson proved to have impeccable timing, as it would give the Raiders the 13-12 lead, still in the eighth inning. When the dust settled in the frame, Northwestern erupted for nine runs.

Between the two teams, 40 players were used, and there were 27 runs on 27 hits. Both teams combined to use 13 pitchers.

Colton Schuchart picked up the win. The win marked the freshman's first-career in a Raider uniform, an unforgettable first collegiate win. Despite walking 13 Bulldog hitters, the Raider pitching staff bent but did not break.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0