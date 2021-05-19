College World Series in Omaha will be at 100% capacity

Crowds are set to return in full force to the College World Series and much of the NCAA baseball and softball postseasons in the coming weeks.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that championship events for both sports will allow full capacity at venues if local and state guidelines allow for it. The NCAA in late April had capped attendance at remaining outdoor spring championship events at 50%.

The policy change is a massive financial upgrade for Omaha, which in typical years sees an economic boost of roughly $88 million as visitors from around the country fill hotels, restaurants and TD Ameritrade Park for the College World Series. The 2019 CWS saw a total attendance of 332,054, only a couple years after the 2017 version brought in 357,646 — the highest figure in the 70-plus year history of the event.

With College World Series back in action, Omaha can expect economic boost of nearly $90 million

Local public health authorities told The World-Herald the CWS is free of any state or local regulations that might limit operations at the ballpark.

Phil Rooney, spokesman for the Douglas County Health Department, said there are no obstacles to full attendance. The state-imposed Directed Health Measure — the formal name for health restrictions that have been in place for most of the coronavirus pandemic — runs only through May 31. At this point, they are mostly guidance, not a requirement. Any gathering at a stadium is not restricted by size.