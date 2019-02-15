O'FALLON, Mo. | Dordt's baseball team is off to a 1-2 start following a tripleheader against Hannibal-La Grange Thursday.
The Defenders are idle until Feb. 22 when they play a doubleheader at McPherson, Kan., against Central Christian.
HANNIBAL-LA GRANGE 5, DORDT 4: Alex Roy’s three-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning highlight a four-run rally from a 4-1 deficit as Hannibal-LaGrange rallied for a victory over the Defenders Thursday.
Dordt, in its season-opener, had battled back from a 1-0 deficit by scoring four runs in the top of the fifth, a frame that included Logan Cline’s three-run triple. Jason Holwerda doubled in the fifth, Josh VandenBerg was hit by a pitch and Dillon Brandenhorst singled to load the bases, setting up Cline’s first hit of the young season.
Jadon Vander Molen suffered the pitching loss for the Defenders.
DORDT 9, HANNIBAL-LA GRANGE 1: Logan Cline was 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs, helping Dordt lead from start to finish in Thursday’s triumph over Hannibal-LaGrange.
Cline hit an RBI double in the second inning and added a two-run double in the Defenders’ six-run fourth inning. Jon Bonfils also contributed an RBI double in the fourth.
Chris Schreiber was 2-for-4 for Dordt and drove in a run on a ground-out with two outs in the fourth for a team that posted an 11-3 hits advantage. Winning pitcher Isaac VanderHart allowed one hit and struck out six in five innings.
HANNIBAL-LA GRANGE 7, DORDT 1: En route to improving its season record to 4-3, Hannibal-LaGrange scored three runs in the first inning during a victory over Dordt that completed Thursday's tripleheader.
Dordt (1-2) trailed 7-0 before Steve Tiersma delivered an RBI double in the seventh inning that sent Parker Schutt homeward. Schutt had doubled as well.
Cole VandeVegte, the first of four relievers, was saddled for the loss on the pitcher’s mound.