Father's Day at the College World Series an occasion to savor for Virginia's Brian O'Connor

Eleven years later, Brian coached in the CWS as a Notre Dame assistant. He was just getting started.

This is UVA’s fifth College World Series in O’Connor’s 18 seasons as head coach, sustained excellence highlighted by the 2015 national championship, and his parents have been front-and-center each time. Moreover, Sunday marks the Cavaliers’ third Father’s Day game in Omaha — they defeated California in 2011 and Ole Miss in ’14.

“It’s unbelievable,” John says, “how everything has transpired.”

The 2021 College World Series resonates even more. Like most extended families, the O’Connors were separated for much of the pandemic, and rather than attend Virginia’s regional and super regional in Columbia, S.C., Barb and John watched from home, holding their breath with each pitch as the Cavaliers won six consecutive elimination games.

That separation will vanish in Omaha. At 81, John struggles some with mobility, but rest assured, he and Barb will be in the stands for UVA’s games.

“My dad was my first coach,” Brian says. “He was my role model. He worked his tail off to provide for me and my brothers and my mom. … To look up in the stands Sunday and see him will be a proud moment.”