After shifting games around due to the weather, the field at the Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball tournament is narrowing.

Eighth-seeded Briar Cliff bought itself more time by sliding by Jamestown, 6-5, at Doane University in Crete.

Cam Riemer singled in two RBIs in the win and Jake Allen, Quentin Evers and Matthew Delgado each drove in one. Allen's came on a fifth-inning solo home run and Evers followed with a run-scoring single to drive in Jared Sitzmann, who scored twice on the day.

Further, both Morningside and Northwestern were handed losses in the opening round of the tournament on Thursday on Concordia.

Eighth-seeded Briar Cliff lost to top-seeded Doane 15-1, and third-seeded Morningside dropped its game to ninth-seeded Midland 10-9, in 11 innings. Northwestern, the No. 7 seed, lost to second-seeded Concorida, 7-4, on Thursday.

Midland's game-winner in the 11th was scored after the Warriors loaded the bases and Alec Villanuev was hit by a pitch.

The game featured 31 total hits (16 by Morningside).

The Mustangs (34-15) took a 2-0 lead in the second only to see Midland bounce back with three in the top of the third. Morningside countered with four in sixth and three in the seventh, but it wasn't enough as Midland tallied six over the final three innings and ultimately plated the game-winner in extras.

Morningside then recovered to beat Northwestern, 5-4, on Friday to set up a rematch with Midland, a game that wasn't done in time for the press deadline.

Briar Cliff (23-26) 6-5 win over Jamestown set up another game against Doane, which went to the top-seeded Tigers, 16-0. Northwestern's run ended with a 19-31 record.

The tournament championship will be decided on Tuesday with the highest remaining seed hosting. Each side of the bracket will be decided on Saturday.