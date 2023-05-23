OMAHA — Despite boasting a 39-13 record and having a balanced regular season, Iowa entered the Big Ten baseball tournament Tuesday still on the NCAA tournament bubble.

With that in the back of their heads, the Hawkeyes used their opening round matchup with Michigan to make a statement to the selection committee, clobbering the Wolverines 13-3 in eight innings at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha Tuesday afternoon.

“I thought we had done enough (to get in) two weeks ago,” Iowa head coach Rick Heller said. “Last year when we didn’t get in, a lot of people pointed to the fact that we didn’t get off to such a great start. And we went out and got off to the best start in school history [this year]. Beat some really good teams and have really continued that throughout the regular season.”

Iowa had the first real chance of the game in the bottom of the first after managing to get a runner on third with two outs, but an ensuing strikeout ended the inning.

Michigan started the scoring in the second. After a single, a walk, and a wild pitch put runners on second and third, Mitch Voit then came through with an RBI single to score Joey Velazquez.

Iowa would respond to even things up in its half of the inning. Sam Hojnar hit a leadoff single to right and a fielding error allowed him to get all the way to third. He then scored on a sacrifice fly from Kyle Huckstorf.

Michael Seegers nearly put Iowa in front later in the second inning on a sacrifice squeeze bunt, but he was tagged out just in time at the plate.

The Wolverines had a prime chance to stack runs in the fifth. Iowa’s Jack Whitlock relieved starter Marcus Morgan with two on and no outs and quickly loaded the bases with another walk. Whitlock was nails from there, though, striking out the next three to shut Michigan down.

“I got in there and could feel the heart rate up a little bit, and I walked the first guy,” Whitlock said. “It was a good reset there, and [I] just took it from there. Just trying to limit damage and it just turned out the right way.”

Iowa blew the game open in their half of the frame. Hojnar drove in a pair of runs with a single to left. Later, with the bases loaded, fifth-year Hawkeye Brayden Frazier sent Michigan starter Connor O’Halloran’s pitch into the Iowa bullpen for a grand slam, pushing the lead to six runs.

“The pitch right before that, I kind of missed one, honestly, and I knew that he might try and come back with that again,” Frazier said. “That’s his game plan. He’s going to go to that slider with two strikes. He’s a great pitcher, tip your cap to him. But I just think we had the upper hand a little bit today.”

The Wolverines scored their second run of the game in the top of the sixth on a solo home run to left by Tito Flores, but that would be as close as they would get.

Iowa had another huge inning in the seventh, piling on four more runs to put the game totally out of reach. Seegers first scored on a Huckstorf single. With two runners on base a few batters later, Petersen delivered a bomb to left field for a three-run homer.

Flores continued his strong day for Michigan in the eighth inning with a one-out triple to right center. He then scored for the second time in the game on a ground ball from Jack Van Remortel.

In the bottom of the inning, Hojnar reached on another Michigan fielding error. Gable Mitchell then pinch ran, advanced to third on a single, and scored on a passed ball. Cade Moss followed with an RBI single to extend the lead to ten and end the game by mercy rule.

“The first five innings, we had some stuff go against us. [We] didn’t play the victim. Just found a way to get it done," Heller said. “The guys just stuck with the plan and we kept fighting, and that was a really gutsy, tough performance against an excellent pitcher.”

The Hawkeyes racked up 14 hits, 12 of them singles, compared to Michigan’s four hits. O’Halloran gets the loss after allowing seven runs in five innings of work, while Whitlock picked up the win.

Iowa is off to the start it hoped for in this double-elimination bracket and will have the day off Wednesday before playing second-seeded Indiana Thursday. Michigan will take on Illinois, which lost to the Hooisers Tuesday, with the loser of that game facing elimination.