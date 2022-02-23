Is Nebraska's pitching deeper than last year? Signs point to yes

LINCOLN, Neb. — The rumors began with late-summer whispers. Players shared knowing glances by the end of fall ball. Now everyone around Haymarket Park talks about it openly.

Nebraska has quality pitching depth. A lot of it.

Obscured by the loss of last year’s Friday and Saturday starters is a growing conviction among the Huskers that they actually have more arms to turn to in key spots now. Twenty players on the roster are designated as pitchers or two-way contributors. Twelve of them are entering at least their third college campaign. All are healthy as NU travels south to open the season Friday at Sam Houston State.

“We’ve got a lot of veteran guys and we’re trying to find the right pieces of the puzzle,” Nebraska coach Will Bolt said. “In a perfect scenario we’ve got it all figured out right now and we can roll with it all spring, everybody stays healthy and it’s all great.”

That is essentially what happened last year as NU stuck with mostly the same rotation and bullpen roles en route to a Big Ten title. But that squad had a clear-cut top three starters. This group began practices last month with as many as eight contenders vying for similar roles.

Nebraska settled on a sneakily experienced rotation this week considering it is technically among 10 Big Ten teams replacing the majority of their weekend arms.

Left-hander Kyle Perry and righty Shay Schanaman — both senior captains with a dozen career starts — started big games in 2021 and are college baseball luxuries as productive fourth-year pitchers. Righty Dawson McCarville started 13 times across two seasons at Grand Canyon before transferring to NU for a fifth college spring.

Should those three keep their jobs, a band of teammates stand as injury replacements, midweek starters or long relievers.

There's lefty Jake Bunz, who started three times last year during four-game series. Righty Koty Frank and his funky “slider-change.” Texas A&M transfer Mason Ornelas and southpaw Emmett Olson. Third-year righty Braxton Bragg, set to start the fourth contest this weekend, whom Bolt dubbed NU’s most consistent offseason pitcher.

All that says nothing of a bullpen that will reinsert 2019 freshman All-America closer Colby Gomes — now healthy — at the back of games and returns maturing veterans such as Tyler Martin, Caleb Feekin and Ethan Bradford.

Forged through injury and failure, Nebraska's Colby Gomes poised for big season

“I think we’re coming back,” Perry said of the staff. “It might sound crazy, but we’re coming back even stronger.”

Schanaman said this has been the most competitive pitching offseason he’s seen at Nebraska. Just about everyone has the upside to be great.

“Knowing that there’s a guy who’s working for your spot and is coming right behind you, that only pushes us as a whole and makes us all better,” Schanaman said.

Added Bunz: “I think that all of our guys can throw at any time in the game. Even these freshmen coming in, they have the most disgusting pitches I’ve seen. When I was in high school I didn’t have that kind of stuff, but I love having it here.”

NU’s freshmen pitchers are perhaps the best example of the overall depth. Class headliners and in-state righties Drew Christo (the No. 69 overall recruit by Perfect Game) and C.J. Hood (No. 152) committed to much fanfare but won’t necessarily be needed right away for heavy lifting. Nebraska in the past 15 years brought to campus three pitchers with similar rankings, and two — Jon Keller (No. 58) in 2011 and Tom Lemke (No. 121) in 2010 — immediately became weekend starters.

Other freshmen such as Jaxon Jelkin and Jackson Brockett also impressed in the fall. They won’t need to be thrown into the proverbial fire, either.

And so the Huskers begin their spring journey with the belief they can be better than last year’s team that lost three pitchers to the MLB draft and whose earned-run average (3.81) ranked 25th nationally. They’ll have the chance to prove it — there are no throwaway games when the goal is to be one of 16 teams hosting an NCAA regional.

“There’s just a lot more candidates,” Bolt said. “And it’s not because nobody emerged — it’s because a lot of guys emerged.”​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0