SIOUX CITY – Drew Kasperbauer’s sacrifice fly plated Levi Davidson with the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving Morningside a 3-2 victory and college baseball sweep of Mayville State Tuesday at Lewis and Clark Park.
The Mustangs (15-6) won the opener, 4-3.
Davidson led off the eighth with a double and wound up on third after a Nic Metcalf single. Davidson scored when Kasperbauer lofted a fly ball to center field, making a winner out of Jake Cera, who pitched the final four innings.
Morningside also had single tallies in the third and fourth innings, while Mayville State tied it with singlets in the fifth and sixth.
Carter Kratz had an RBI single in the third for the Mustangs, while Braden Smutz drove in the second run. Davidson had two hits for Morningside, with Thomas Johnson pitching four scoreless innings.
The Mustangs had a 4-1 lead in the first game, then had to hold off a Mayville State rally. Mayville scored twice in the top of the seventh and left the tying run on base.
Elliot Conover came on to face the final batter, getting Jonathan Pluth to pop out with the tying run on first base to record a save.
Kasperbauer was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI. Kratz, Dylan Gasner and Brandon McClintock each drove in runs.