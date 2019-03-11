TUCSON, Ariz. | Sam Huska was 3-for-5 with two RBIs as Morningside College’s baseball rallied for a 5-4 win over Mayville State Monday afternoon.
Huska forced a 2-2 tie with a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh. Mayville State responded with two runs in the top of the ninth, but Morningside scored three in the bottom of the ninth, a frame that included Andrew Kasperbauer’s two-run single.
Kasperbauer was 2-for-5 with two RBIs for Morningside (8-3). Carter Kratz was 3-for-5.
Winning pitcher Elliot Conover yielded two runs in the ninth, yet prevailed with his teammate scoring in the bottom of the ninth. The last of five relievers, Conover allowed a hit and two walks.
Morningside will face Valley City State at 8 p.m. Tuesday as action at Tucson continues.
NORTHWESTERN 14, CARROLL 13: Northwestern took advantage of two errors while scoring three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning while rallying for a victory Monday afternoon in Tucson, Ariz.
Former Lawton-Bronson High School athlete A.J. Nitzschke doubled twice in a 3-for-4 slate for Northwestern (6-7) and drove in two runs. Mason O’Donnell was 3-for-4, scored three runs and walked twice while Josh Fakkema doubled twice, scored two runs and drove in two.
The Red Raiders also received two hits from Ben DeBoer and Austin Zylstra. O’Donnell claimed the pitching win, allowing two runs and one hit in two innings of relief.
BUENA VISTA 11-10, GRINNELL 1-14: Buena Vista posted 14 hits in a pair of Sunday afternoon games at Bettis Family Sports Complex in Topeka, Kan., but Grinnell rallied from a 3-1 deficit to force a split.
Noah Paper was 3-for-3 for Buena Vista in the opener with an RBI double in the first inning and an RBI single in the fourth. Tyler Tennyson’s 3-for-4 slate included a two-run single in the Beavers’ six-run fourth inning. Nick Henrichs’ two hits included a two-run home run in the first inning while Coleman Roberts also recorded two hits.
Tennyson, the winning pitcher, allowed an earned run and two hits while striking out six in seven innings.
Buena Vista (2-4) lost a 3-1 lead in the second game when Grinnell scored eight runs in the top of the fifth inning. Tyler Stoltze highlighted a four-run bottom of the fifth for the Beavers with a two-run triple, but Grinnell scored five runs in the top of the seventh.
Peyton Renning was 4-for-5 for the Beavers and scored three runs. Bryce Rheault was 3-for-5 with two RBIs while Tennyson doubled twice and drove in two runs.