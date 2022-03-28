Morningide baseball coach Adam Boeve reaches 100th career win, seeks more in climb up GPAC standings

SIOUX CITY — As long as the Morningside University baseball team keeps climbing the ladder up the Great Plains Athletic Conference standings, coach Adam Boeve will be prouder of that than collecting any personal accomplishment.

The Mustangs won two games on Sunday, and that got Boeve his 100th career win at Morningside. Morningside beat Midland 1-0 in Game 1, then the Mustangs got a 4-3 win to force the weekend four-game split.

“It means I’ve been fortunate to have a job that allows me to get there,” Boeve said. “To me, it’s a number that means you have great people and great players around you. Players are the one who go out there and win the games, and I’m fortunate to have a lot over the last four some-odd years. The credit goes to them and their desire to go out and compete.”

Boeve became Morningside’s coach in the spring of 2017 after being an assistant coach at Northwestern and also was a head coach at MOC-Floyd Valley High School.

Boeve said it wasn’t a milestone he knew he was close to. After the game, Midland made a note of it after the doubleheader.

“I didn’t think about it too much and I didn’t want to make too big of a deal about it,” Boeve said. “I feel lucky to do what I do every single day. When guys come here to Morningside, they want to compete for championships. They have the expectation that winning is something we’re driven to do.”

The Mustangs started out the season on a 6-0 start, winning their first four games against Waldorf and two more in Omaha against Presentation.

When the Mustangs were on spring break in Auburndale, Florida, they won four out of five games, including a pair against Judson.

Then came the GPAC part of the schedule. Briar Cliff started it off by taking three out of four in the opening weekend series.

“I think we’re driven to see what else we could get better at,” Boeve said. “They did a great job in the pre-conference part of our schedule. We’ve had some innings here and there that I think our guys would want back. I’m happy, for me, about the attitude and effort that our guys put in every single day.”

before the Mustangs had to travel down to Fremont, Nebraska, to take on the Warriors.

The Warriors took the first two games, 6-4 and 10-7.

Morningside freshman third baseman Jacob O’Dell hit a solo home run in the seventh inning for the lone run of the day.

“Jacob has been a big-time addition,” said Boeve of the freshman from Northridge, California. “He’s just getting his feet wet. He’s getting more confident. He’s making more adjustments with getting more at-bats.”

O’Dell’s homer sparked some offense in the second game, as Morningside scored two of its four runs in the first inning.

Of course, the pitching staff held up its end of the bargain, too.

In Game 1 on Sunday, sophomore Quintin Holman spun a four-hit shutout. He allowed four hits and walked just one.

Holman threw 91 pitches, and 57 of them were for strikes.

On the season, Holman is 3-0 with a 1.73 ERA.

“That was big for Quintin to step up,” Boeve said. “Quintin has been extremely committed. He had a solid year out of the bullpen last year, but he increased his focus on the details. He focused on the details of what he can do to get better. Him moving to the starting rotation, it’s been fun to see the success comes his way.”

In Game 2, Aiden Bishop and Jackson Stephen combined to hold the Warriors to three runs on five hits. Bishop struck out five.

Both pitchers combined to throw 142 pitches, and they recorded 84 strikes.

“That was definitely one of the best performances out of the bullpen for Jackson,” Boeve said. “The pitching was outstanding. The one thing I love about Jackson is that he’s a ballplayer. You can tell he has a very level head and understands the game very well. He comes right at hitters and likes to control the count.”

The Mustangs will host Bellevue at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Lewis and Clark Park for a non-conference game, then they’ll face Mount Marty this weekend in a home-and-home series.

The two games Saturday will be at Lewis and Clark Park while Sunday’s doubleheader will be in Yankton.

“We have to come ready to play and we’re going to see that over the course of each weekend,” Boeve said. “We’re going to have our hands full, and we played really close games against Mount Marty last year. It’s going to be a battle. It’ll be a lot of fun.”

