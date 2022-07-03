Morningside grad Mike Clement, fastpitch legend Mike White reflect on college championship journeys

Two coaches with Sioux City ties have been on the biggest stage in college baseball and college softball, and those two men — Morningside graduate Mike Clement and fastpitch legend Mike White — credit the area for having their recent success.

First, Clement helped lead the University of Mississippi baseball team to a national championship last weekend in Omaha.

Clement is the hitting coach and third-base coach for the Rebels, who beat Oklahoma in two games to clinch Ole Miss’ first baseball title in school history.

Sure, Clement had seen the biggest stage in Iowa high school baseball when Marshalltown High School made it when he was a kid, but that paled in comparison to being back in Omaha to help lead the Rebels to the national championship.

“I grew up in a baseball family, and my dad was the baseball coach at Marshalltown when I was a kid,” Clement said. “I would go over to Rosenblatt (Stadium) with my family. I have two brothers. Just having seen it and knowing about the College World Series, my biggest goal was to be there as a player. And, as I got older, I figured out that I wanted to get into coaching. Yes, it was always the dream.”

Baseball was a central figure in Clement’s life.

“There were never many soccer balls laying around the house,” Clement said. “I knew I wanted to stay in the game somehow. I knew at a very early age that coaching was in the future.”

Not only was his dad a successful coach with the Bobcats, but his younger brother, Jeff, made it to the major leagues where he played eight seasons.

After Clement leeft Marshalltown, he first played collegiately at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids. He won 91 games with the Eagles.

Then, he transferred to Morningside.

The main selling point for Clement was getting the chance to play with his childhood best friend, Dave Miriovsky, for one more year.

Miriovsky was a year older than Clement, but Clement liked the idea of being teammates for one more season.

“That was really enticing,” Clement said. “Jim Scholten was our coach at Morningside, and he was a Hall of Fame coach by that time, and I knew him well just from my father being a coach. I have a lot of respect for Coach Scholten. We had some good teams there.”

Clement hit .291 in 2001, and then in 2002, Clement hit .403 with 46 RBIs.

Clement was a graduate assistant at Morningside, then he took a coaching job at Loyola High School in Los Angeles.

He also was an assistant coach with the Orleans Cardinals of the Cape Cod League, and the Cards won the 2005 Cape Cod title.

From there, Clement’s stops included Kirkwood, Texas-San Antonio, Texas A&M and Kansas State before arriving at Ole Miss.

“This profession, it’s not about filling out an application, it’s about who you’ve worked for, and I’ve been fortunate enough to have been around some really, really good coaches,” Clement said. “I got fortunate to get jobs where I did.”

Fast forward to last Sunday, Clement stood in the dugout before the last out thinking about his baseball path, knowing it started just four-plus hours east in Marshalltown.

“I’m not even 100 percent sure as we sit here a couple days later that it’s sunk in for me,” Clement said. “I had complete peace about what was going on. Maybe that was because we scuffled at the beginning of the season, and we played almost must-win baseball for about six weeks. Man, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t take a look around and see 30,000 people cheering.”

White’s path continues to Texas

White knew that fastpitch was “at the zenith” of its run when he was here in Sioux City, and he knows that his Penn Corp./NHCD teams were among the best to ever play the sport.

He also holds Sioux City near and dear to his heart, because all three of his daughters — Nyree, Kenzie and Sidney — were born here in town.

“Yeah, we definitely had a lot of fun there, met a lot of great people,” White said. “I loved the Midwest ethics. My wife was originally from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.”

White first arrived in Cedar Rapids in 1984, then he married the former Lisa Revers. He earned his college degree in marketing in management from fellow NAIA school Mount Mercy in 1989.

He later arrived in Sioux City, where he of course played softball and owned a Play It Sports sporting goods store and a “Once Upon A Child” clothing store.

White became a U.S. citizen in 1994 after coming over from New Zealand, and he stayed in Sioux City until he left in 2003 to become an assistant coach at the University of Oregon.

Fast forward to 2022, where White led the University of Texas to the national runner-up spot. The Longhorns lost to the Sooners in a best-of-three series in two games against one of the toughest teams to go up against in college softball history.

“It's kind of surreal in some respects,” the Texas softball coach said. “I never thought I'd get into the coaching realm of it. I never considered myself to be a coach, but a lot of people said I would be a good coach, so they knew more than I did.”

The Longhorns’ season was certainly full of ups and downs.

They started off the season with a 5-7 record, which included six straight losses early in the season. Texas lost all five of its games in St. Pete and Clearwater, Florida, then it lost the opening game of its home inviitational with a 2-0 loss to then 22nd-ranked Arizona State.

The Longhorns dropped out of the Top 25, and White found himself coaching a team that wasn’t nationally ranked.

White admitted there were doubts that maybe he built the schedule a little too tough, but in reflection, he also was glad Texas needed those tough tests.

“When those things happened, a lot of people are pointing fingers and writing you off, but we always believed that it was something we were going to learn from,” White said. “Something I took to my men's fast pitch days where if you wanted to be the best, you played the best. So we scheduled really tough.

“I knew we had the pieces there and we just weren't putting things together. It's a game of momentum and it goes both ways, the momentum on the downside and the upside. So we just had to break the streak, so to speak, and learn from the mistakes and learn from those things. I think the coaching staff stayed very positive and I've been blessed to be around really good coaches.”

The Longhorns went on to win six of their next seven.

A couple weeks later, the Longhorns won 14 out of 15, including three-game sweeps over LSU, Kansas and Iowa State.

In mid-April, the Longhorns eked out a game over the top-ranked Sooners. White said it was the high point of the regular season.

“We hadn't beaten them since 2014, they're the juggernaut out here, and they kind of reminded me of the old NHCD/Penn Corp,” White said. “Coming to play that team, it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, it's the all star team of your best dreams.’ So, for us to be able to break that streak against them, I think was huge, gave us momentum, gave us belief that we could beat the best teams.”

In the playoffs, Texas needed to win Game 3s in both the regional round and super-regional round. The Longhorns went up to Washington to knock out the Huskies, then they went to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to end No. 4 Arkansas’ season.

In the Women’s College World Series, the Longhorns started with a win over UCLA then a loss to the Sooners.

After that first loss to the Sooners, the Longhorns won three straight, and clinched a spot into the championship series against OU.

“So they were the Goliath, but we didn't treat it that way,” White said. “We knew we'd beaten them once. And the game doesn't know who's supposed to win until you play it.”

Oklahoma ended up sweeping Texas by scores 16-1 and 10-5.

“If you give an inch, they take a mile,” White said. “They feast off of mistakes and we made a couple of mistakes here and there and we just couldn't stop it. So it was unfortunate for us that we didn't play our best. I think we went from being a team that had nothing to lose, to being afraid to lose. So that was a learning experience for us going forward for those that continue with the program.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.