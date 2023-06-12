SIOUX CITY -- Morningside catcher Jayson Willers has earned Second-Team NAIA All-American honors.

The sophomore finished with a .388 averaging, collecting 80 hits in 206 at bats, with 32 extra base hits, including 13 home runs and 62 RBIs. Behind the dish he had a .992 fielding percentage, catching in 51 of the Mustangs' 55 games. He allowed 25 stolen bases, catching 21 would-be base stealers in the act.

Willers helped lead the Mustangs to a 36-16 season, third place in the Great Plains Athletic Conference and a berth in the NAIA national tournament.

The Davenport, Iowa, native, was earlier named to the First-Team All-GPAC team.

Willers was the lone player from a Siouxland school named to first or second NAIA all-American teams by the baseball coaches association all-American committee.

Ajay Sczepkowski was named NAIA Player of the Year after his offensive explosion helped guide the Grizzlies back to the NAIA World Series for the fifth consecutive year. He finished the year with 33 home runs and 36 stolen bases.

Eli Davis (12-2) of Oklahoma City was selected as the NAIA Pitcher of the Year after finishing first in the country in wins (12), second in games started (16), and leading the nation with 103.1 innings pitched.