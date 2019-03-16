TOPEKA, Kan. - Northwestern and Jamestown split a pair of seven-inning Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball games in action here Saturday. The Raiders used a two-run rally in the top of the seventh inning to rally for a 3-2 win in the opener while the Jimmies got five RBI from Chase Hacker to win the nightcap 8-3 and earn the split.
Down 2-1 entering the seventh inning in the opener, Northwestern got a leadoff double from Drew Schutt, who was replaced by runner Alex Fuhs who came around to score the tying run on Sutton Derr's single. Derr stole second then came around to score the winning run on Britton Yoder's single. Alec Rickabaugh went the distance to get the pitching win in the first game for the Raiders (7-11 overall and 1-3 GPAC).
LATE FRIDAY
MORNINGSIDE 4-7, DORDT 0-4: Morningside ran its winning streak to four games following a doubleheader sweep over Dordt Friday in Tucson, Ariz.
Billy Mount pitched a four-hitter and struck out 10 as the Mustangs posted their third shutout of the season in the opener, winning 4-0. The defense behind him was errorless.
Nic Metcalf drilled an RBI single in the first inning for Morningside while teammate Derrick Johnson singled in a run in the second. Johnson had a team-high two hits.
Lucas Nelson was 2-for-3 for the Defenders. Isaac Buteyn suffered the pitching loss.
Morningside rallied from a 4-0 deficit to win the second game, 7-4. Morningside (12-3) tied the game with a pair of runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by Andrew Kasperbauer’s RBI single. Fifth inning action saw the Mustangs take the lead for keeps on consecutive RBI singles from Levi Davidson and Sam Huska.
Kasperbauer’s 3-for-4 effort included a solo home run in the sixth inning. Davidson was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Winning pitcher Jordan Kyle allowed four runs, three hits and four walks while striking out eight in six innings.
Dordt (3-8) had received bases-loaded walks from Dillon Branderhorst and Chris Schreiber in the four-run first inning along with Cody Veach’s two-run single. Branderhorst also doubled. Logan Horne suffered the pitching loss.
BUENA VISTA 11, LOURDES 10: Peyton Renning’s walk-off two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Buena Vista an 11-10 win over Lourdes Friday night in Tucson, Ariz.
Renning’s 3-for-5 effort also included RBI singles in the first and seventh innings. Bryce Rheault was 3-for-4 while Nick Henrich was 3-for-6. Joe Rock and Ryley McGregor each added two hits for the Beavers, who had a 15-8 hits advantage and also rallied from a 10-6 deficit.
Andy Bower, the last of three relievers, picked up the pitching win for the Beavers, with 2.1 innings of scoreless, hitless relief. Bower fanned four of the seven batters he faced.