Northwestern football players juggle hectic two-sport spring season

It has been a spring unlike any other for the Northwestern football team.
From wild playoff wins to mad-dash three hour car trips and post-game private airplane rides, the Red Raiders are in the midst of a crazy season.
With COVID- 19 pushing the NAIA football playoffs to spring this year, several Northwestern athletes are going through the challenging experience of playing two collegiate sports at once, with some playing postseason football and GPAC playoff baseball, while others are currently doing football and track.
Last weekend, it all came to a head when the Red Raiders beat Grand View 27-24 in the NAIA quarterfinals. The game took place in Des Moines on the same day as the Drake Relays, and three of the team’s players were scheduled to participate in both events.
In the morning, Jacob Davies, Bryce Paulsen and Lorenzo Jones all competed at Drake Stadium, and then hopped in a van to make the frantic four-mile drive to Williams Stadium for their noon playoff football game.
They made it with just minutes to spare.
“We didn’t even leave Drake until around 11:30, me and my other three teammates,” Paulsen said. “We got to Grand View at 11:50. So that was kind of stressful, having to get dressed and ready to go in 10 minutes. It got the adrenaline pumping.”
While the track athletes got to finish their day with football, the game was just the start for the baseball guys.
Immediately following the win, Josh Fakkema, Jaden Snyder, and Dakota Valley High School grad Nate Rice all hopped in a car and immediately made the three and a half hour drive back to Orange City, in time for Game 2 of Northwestern’s home doubleheader against Midland.
The night before the football game, the Northwestern baseball team played a double-header at Midland, in Fremont, Neb, a two-and-a half hour drive from Des Moines.
“One of our assistant coaches picked us up and drove us to Des Moines,” Fakkema said. “We got to Des Moines around 12:30, we got around seven hours of sleep, woke up and played our playoff game. Right after that, we went back to Orange City.”
“It’s definitely been very hectic.”
It won’t get easier this coming weekend for those diamond-bound Raiders. Immediately after Northwestern plays at Morningside at 1 p.m. in the NAIA national semifinals, those three players will hop on a plane and make the flight to Hastings, Neb., for the second game of the Raiders’ regular season finale double-header against the Broncos.
While the spring has been hectic and has left very little time for anything other than schoolwork or practice, the Red Raiders say that they wouldn’t change a thing. With the football team just one win away from playing in the national championship game, the chance to compete in multiple sports has been a unique and rewarding experience.
“It’s been awesome,” Snyder, a punter who also plays second base, said. “The coaches has been really flexible with the whole situation. It’s been unique, and been fun. Not a lot of people can say that they’ve played in two active sports in the same semester. It’s been really fun.”
All of the surveyed players said that the Northwestern coaching staff has done a great job of being flexible and understanding for the affected players. They've got a lot on their plate right now, but the coaches and players seem to be approaching it as a unique and fun experience.
“I think it is a pretty special opportunity for those guys,” Northwestern coach Matt McCarty said. “They’re really going to be able to look back on some fond memories when they look back on this experience. I think our coaches do a really good job of working and making sure our student-athletes are having a really good experience. That is ultimately what it is about.”
This weekend, the Raiders will play in the program’s most important game in two decades, when they take on Morningside for a spot in the national championship game. Northwestern’s only loss this season came against the Mustangs in the season-opener.
Morningside is currently the No. 1 ranked team in the country, and leads the nation in total offense, passing yards per game, and scoring offense, while Northwestern’s offense ranks ninth in the country with an average of 40.5 points per game.
Last time out, the Mustangs beat the Red Raiders, 41-35, despite Northwestern finishing with more passing yards, more total offense, and a higher yards per play average.
“Going into this game, we have to make sure we really control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football,” McCarty said. “That piece is going to be big, being able to play physical football. And just trying to slow down their playmakers. They’re very efficient offensively, and we’ve got our best job of trying to slow them down and give ourselves a chance.”
It’ll be a challenge, for sure. But the Red Raiders aren’t scared of challenges. They’ve been dealing with them all spring.
With schoolwork, practices, and early morning workouts keeping them busy, the players know that this is a time in their life that they will remember forever.
Next weekend could potentially be the busiest of all. If the football team pulls off the upset against Morningside on Saturday, Northwestern will have the GPAC baseball playoffs, graduation, and the national championship game, all in the span of three days.
No matter what, they know that this hectic time will all come to an end soon. They just have to enjoy it while it happens.
"I can tell you one thing, it is going to be a very relaxing summer," Fakkema said.