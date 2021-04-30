Northwestern football players juggle hectic two-sport spring season

“It’s been awesome,” Snyder, a punter who also plays second base, said. “The coaches has been really flexible with the whole situation. It’s been unique, and been fun. Not a lot of people can say that they’ve played in two active sports in the same semester. It’s been really fun.”

All of the surveyed players said that the Northwestern coaching staff has done a great job of being flexible and understanding for the affected players. They've got a lot on their plate right now, but the coaches and players seem to be approaching it as a unique and fun experience.

“I think it is a pretty special opportunity for those guys,” Northwestern coach Matt McCarty said. “They’re really going to be able to look back on some fond memories when they look back on this experience. I think our coaches do a really good job of working and making sure our student-athletes are having a really good experience. That is ultimately what it is about.”

This weekend, the Raiders will play in the program’s most important game in two decades, when they take on Morningside for a spot in the national championship game. Northwestern’s only loss this season came against the Mustangs in the season-opener.