SIOUX CITY -- Northwestern and Morningside will host brackets in the Great Plains Athletic Conference's postseason softball tournament starting Wednesday.

Northwestern earned the top seed by winning the regular season crown with a 18-4 league record.

Morningside secured the No. 2 seed with a split of a doubleheader at Jamestown Saturday. The Mustangs finished in a three-way tie for second place with Dordt and Midland. The three teams all finished 16-6 but Morningside won the tiebreaker thanks to a sweep of Dordt earlier in this season.

Morningside will open postseason play vs seven seeded Hastings (11-11) at 10 a.m. Thursday at Jensen Softball Complex. The second game at the campus site in Sioux City will match third seed Midland (16-6) and sixth seed Jamestown (11-11) at noon.

The winners of the two games will meet at 2 p.m. in the double-elimination tournament, while the losers will square off at 4 p.m.

The loser of the third game Wednesday and winner of the fourth game Wednesday will play at noon Thursday. The winners of the third game Wednesday and first game Thursday will play at 2 p.m Thursday. If necessary, an elimination game will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday.

In the Orange City bracket, Northwestern will open play vs. eight seed Mount Mary (10-12) at noon Wednesday. Fourth seed Dordt (16-6) and fifth seed Briar Cliff (14-8) will follow at 2 p.m.

The winners of the two games will meet at 2 p.m., while the losers will square off at 4 p.m.

The loser of the third game Wednesday and winner of the fourth game Wednesday will play at noon Thursday. The winner of the third game Wednesday and the winner of Thursday's first game will play at 2 p.m Thursday. If necessary, an elimination game will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The winners from the Orange City and Sioux City brackets will play a best two-out-of-three series Saturday at the highest remaining seed.

Northwestern has secured the league's first berth to the opening round of the NAIA national tournament. The GPAC tournament champion will eceive the second berth. If the Red Raiders win the tournament, then the tournament runner-up will receive the second GPAC berth.