Omaha morphs into 'Starkville North' as Mississippi State fans hope for first CWS title

Not long after Mississippi State punched its ticket to the Series final with a 4-3 win Saturday night over Texas, Dumas and several other university athletic and transportation officials piled onto the trolley’s wooden seats to make the 17-hour drive to Omaha.

Three storms and some stiff muscles later, the crew arrived Sunday night. MSU operates public transit in Starkville for both the university and the town, Dumas said, “so it only felt natural that we extend that up to Omaha as part of our responsibility of transporting folks.”

The trolley, Dumas said, will be used by alumni groups and others during the Series.

MSU officials are calling it the OmaTrolley, said Dumas, who was quick to note its social media hashtag #OmaTrolley.

Barry and Diane Cole of Mathiston, Mississippi, checked out the trolley during their fourth trip to Omaha for the CWS. They previously came in 2013, 2018 and 2019.

Barry Cole said the couple, who have held Mississippi State baseball season tickets for 40 years, made the trip again to see the Bulldogs make history.