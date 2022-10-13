WATCH NOW: South Dakota women's basketball build chemistry for 2022 season

VERMILLION, S.D. — It was an eventful offseason for the South Dakota women’s basketball program.

A new coach, losing all five starters from last season and a trip to Greece made it quite the journey to media day Wednesday afternoon. But, the Coyotes are now ready for the 2022-23 season with new faces, and some familiar ones, leading the charge.

“I’m very excited,” senior Allison Peplowski said. “Like coach K (Kayla Karius) mentioned, we have a lot of experience and the people we lost last year were kind of, more go to type players but that doesn’t mean we don’t have a lot of people ready to go on our team as far as transfers coming in and that core group of people that we have returning.”

Karius has come in as the new head coach of the Coyotes, replacing Dawn Plitzuweit, who is now the head coach at West Virginia. Karius was an assistant at USD prior to stops at Wisconsin and Drake. She takes over a roster that went to the Sweet 16 last season, but had three starters graduate and two starters transfer to other schools.

“The offseason is really important for building those relationships, so we’ve spent a lot of time together, not just in practices and workouts, but we’ve really done a lot of fun team activities off the court here in Vermillion and giving back to our community,” Karius said. “And then when we went on our foreign tour, it’s fun to have those experiences together. I think when you travel, it’s one thing when you’re standing in front of the Parthenon in Athens, Greece, it’s a moment you’ll never forget.”

The Coyotes went to Greece in August, where the Coyotes had the chance to play three exhibition games and work on building team chemistry for this season. With over 80% of the team’s scoring from last season gone, there is a lot of role changes heading into this season.

“To paint the picture, we lost 84% of our scoring, 77% of our minutes played. We have zero starts returning from last year,” Karius said. “So what does that mean? That means a lot of opportunities. That means the competition level is really high in practice, because we don’t really have those set people, we don’t have set starters. There’s a few people that I think are more go to players than others right now.”

The Coyotes are still 25 days from the season opener Nov. 7 against Midland, an NAIA school in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Coyotes will sort out the lineup over the next two weeks, but Karius is going to look at her group of four seniors, along with sophomore Grace Larkins, to be the leaders in the locker room and on the floor.

The four seniors are Jeniah Ugofsky, Maci Guebert, transfer Madison Grange and Peplowski. Peplowski, Guebert and Ugofsky have been in the program their whole college careers, while Grange has transferred in this summer from Utah Valley. Ugofsky started 19 games in 2020-21.

“Obviously for your last year, you want to go somewhere where you fit in and can make an impact right away,” Grange said. “For me, the coaching staff here was incredible, with the calls that I’ve had with them, they care about their players, they care about our success here at USD,a nd that was a big thing for me along with the team.”

While Grange wasn’t able to go with the team to Greece, she has worked to build relationships with the rest of the team, as have the freshman and other transfers for this season.

“I got along with them very well,” Grange said. “I had a short visit here, but I just kenw right away that this is where I needed to be and am super excited to get going with these girls this year.”

The one thing that isn’t going to change too much for the Coyotes is the pride they take defensively. USD has been among the top teams in the conference on the defensive end of the floor, and that was the one thing the returning players wanted to carry over into this season.

“It’s really a philosophy that I believe in, that I grew up playing in and that, I think, is so vital to our culture,” Karius said. “When I first met with this team back in the spring, that was something that came up from them almost right away, like this is who we are. We love to be tough defensively.”

The Coyotes were picked second in the conference in the preseason Summit League poll to South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits received 18 first place votes and the Coyotes four. Both teams made the NCAA Tournament last season.

Larkins was picked second team preseason all-conference. She was named Sixth Women of the Year a year ago for the Coyotes.

USD is at home against Midland to open their 2022 season Nov. 7.