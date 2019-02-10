TAHLEQUAH, Okla. | Wayne State’s baseball team opened their season by winning two of three games against Northeastern State.
The Wildcats were 8-2 winners on Friday. Coach Alex Koch’s squad posted a 7-3 win in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, but fell 10-9 in the nightcap.
Alex Logelin was one of four Wildcats with two hits on Friday, including a solo home run in the second inning. Brenden Madsen and Peyton Barnes each doubled and singled while Travis Miller singled twice in support of winning pitcher Aidan Breedlove, who allowed one earned run, two hits and four walks while striking out six in four innings.
Back-to-back RBI doubles in the second inning from Jake Lorenzini and Madsen highlighted a four-run frame that snapped a 1-1 tie in Saturday’s first game. Logelin had three hits and two RBIs while Kyle Thompson doubled and singled.
Winning pitcher Hunter Wienhoff allowed two runs, four hits and a walk while striking out five in seven innings.
Northeastern State scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning while walking off for the 10-9 win. Bryce Bisenius was 4-for-5 with two home runs, three runs and three RBIs while Logelin and Jake Lemar each added two hits for a squad that will play at Fort Hays State Thursday.