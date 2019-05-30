SIOUX CITY – It didn’t entirely wipe away the dismal start to their 2019 American Association season, but a doubleheader sweep of the Texas AirHogs Thursday night at Lewis and Clark Park was a major shot in the arm for the Sioux City Explorers.
Finishing off a series sweep in their only three home games over an 18-day stretch, the Explorers followed a 3-1 victory in Game 1 with a 18-3 blowout in the nightcap after having a Wednesday contest washed out by rain.
The Game 2 performance was a breakout effort for a Sioux City offense that came into two seven-inning matchups with a league-worst 28 runs in their first 11 games. And, with three wins in a row, the defending South Division champions improved to 5-8 after opening their schedule with a 2-8 mark – the worst 10-game record in the club’s 27-year history.
Rookie outfielder Luke Bonfield, a former University of Arkansas standout, delivered three run-producing doubles in the twin bill, picking up the second and third of those in consecutive innings in the second contest.
That nightcap, though, had plenty of hitting stars as the Explorers plated three runs in the second inning, four more in the third, two in the fourth, another in the fifth and then eight in a ridiculous sixth frame. The winners belted five doubles and stole five bases after mustering just five steals in their previous 12 games.
“We had been kind of struggling with the bats lately,’’ said Bonfield, a three-year starter for the Razorbacks. “We really needed this series. The top of our lineup set the tone for the rest of our offense, which was huge.’’
“This was much-needed to give us a little bit of confidence,’’ said X’s Manager Steve Montgomery. “We come out and get 19 hits, hopefully we can keep that offense going.’’
Michael Lang went 4-for-6 in the twin bill, raising his average to .319, and Dexture McCall enjoyed a 4-for6 night, improving to a .295 clip.
Like the first game of the twin bill, the Explorers gave their starting pitcher some welcome second-inning support, chasing home three runs in a rally that started with two outs and nobody on.
Dexture McCall’s slow chopper to third base triggered the rally after Stewart Ijames’ throw was ruled to have pulled first baseman Luan Jenpeng’s foot off the bag. Ijames was charged with an error and that made the runs all unearned after the next three Sioux City batters delivered run-scoring base hits.
Nelson Ward plated the first run with a double over the head of the left field. Then came an RBI double into the leftfield corner for Bonfield, whose two-run double in second inning provided two-thirds of the scoring the first-game victory.
Backup catcher Hunter Ward stroked a run-scoring single that made it a 3-0 advantage. It was a welcome lift for a Sioux City team whose everyday backstop, Dylan Kelly, is batting just .057 (2 of 35) after turning in averages of .297 and .294 the last two years.
X’s starter Max Duval was roughed up for eight hits but only three runs in the third and fourth innings, but he settled down to retire all six batters he faced in the fifth and sixth frames, corralling his first win in three starts.
Lang led off the four-run third with a walk and Nate Samson added a single before Jose Sermo’s double to right-center drove home both runners. One out later, McCall scooted an RBI single up the middle.
That was the end of the line for Texas righthander Travis Ballew, a bullpen workhorse for Fargo-Moorhead last season with 49 appearances to rank fifth in the league. It was just the second start in 291 professional appearances for Ballew.
Lefthander Sean Stutzman retired Ward on a long fly ball, but McCall, who also had a stolen base, showed his wheels again by moving over to second base.
Bonfield’s drive to right-center, his third run-producing double of the night, drove home McCall and it was a 7-1 advantage.
Dean Green came up with a two-run double in the fourth inning and Kyle Wren poked an RBI single in the fifth. Then came the never-ending sixth, when the X’s sent 14 batters to the plate and netted their eight runs on six hits and five walks, three with the bases loaded.
The Explorers hope to ride the momentum into a seven-game road trip against the teams that entered play Thursday sitting 1-2 in the North Division. The trip starts Friday in Chicago, where they’ll play three games. That’s followed by a four-game series in Winnipeg.
“This is the hardest road trip we have almost all year,’’ said Montgomery. “It’s 30-some hours on a bus to play seven games against the top two teams in the north.’’