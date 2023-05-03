Sioux City Explorers manager Steve Montgomery hopes he doesn't have to think about what he's going to wear too much this season.

"You'll laugh, but when we're winning, I'm wearing the same clothes," Montgomery said at Sioux City's media day on Wednesday at Lewis and Clark Park.

But lossess will inevitably come the Explorers' way at some point over the duration of the season. For that, Montgomery has a plan as well.

"I always say, when you're winning, work harder," said the skipper, who's in his ninth season with the club. "But when you're losing, take a step away. If we're on a bad streak, we might take a day off of (batting practice). Let them get away and clear their mind mentally.

"We're a team that's built around hitting the double. We're still in the process of maybe finding an arm or two, but I think our lineup has good balance."

The Explorers went 49-51 last season and missed the playoffs by a game in the West division of the American Association of Professional Baseball.

"It's baseball time, the itch is here," said outfielder Chase Harris, who hit seven home runs last season with a .283 average over 83 games.

Sioux City will play its first Spring Training game of the season on Saturday, May 6, at home and host the Lincoln Saltdogs for an exhibition contest, with first pitch slated for 1:05pm. Admission to the game is free.

The club opens the regular season at Lewis and Clark Park, hosting the Kansas City Monarchs on Friday, May 12. The opener will conclude with a postgame fireworks show.

Sioux City can also put some seating and ballpark issues in the rearview mirror, as well, and contentrate on the on-field performance.

"We're working with a new GM this year, Tom Backemeyer, but I can't say enough about him," Montgomery said. "What he's been able to do in a short amount of time to get things turned around and ready. He dealt with a lot of distractions with the seats, the back stop, but he's put it together and is a big reason we're able to get out on the field here.

"And I can't thank the city enough for what they've done and continue to do for us."

With just five players back from last season's squad, Montgomery has had to adjust on the fly.

"You have to be flexible with what you have in your uniform," he said. "We might not have top-to-bottom speed, but we'll be picking and choosing times to get on the move. But mostly, I'm just excited to get back on the field and see what happens."

And he's not the only one ready to compete but still learning the new faces.

"Getting to know people's names is hard for me," said pitcher Solomon Bates. "I'm bad with names, but it's just the matter of getting to know people and seeing what they're all about."

Bates, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound righty, has taken note of the size on the pitching staff. The Explorers have three hurlers listed at 6-foot-7 in Abel Adames, Nate Gercken and Sean Rackoski.

They'll be throwing to catcher Jake Ortega, among others. Ortego was a 28th round draft pick of the New York Mets in 2019.

Outfielder Jake Sanford was the highest draft pick on the club's intial roster. Sanford was taken by the New York Yankees in the third round of the 2019 draft, and Bates was an eighth-round selection of the San Francisco Giants in 2018.

"I'm very excited for the season," Bates said. "I went to Columbia and Venuzuela to get ready. This year, I'll be back to starting, and it feels good to be in that spot, I feel like myself again."

Montgomery also thinks some small adjustments will need to be made to make way for the pitch clock that's worked its way down from higher levels.

"Cardio is a huge part of this now," Montgomery said. "Endurance is a huge part of this now. We might have to tinker around with our conditioning and figure out what we need to do to compete and stay within the pitch clock rules."

Sioux City has produced seven big-leaguers since the start of the 2017 season.

The last big-leaguer to pass through the Explorers' dugout was Max Kuhns, who is now playing for the Philadelphia Phillies. Kuhns threw almost 120 innings over parts of two seasons with the Explorers from 2021 to 2022, before he moved on and up.

"We're all here for the same reason, and that's to win ball games," said infielder Matt Lloyd. "I missed a lot of last year to an injury. It was tough with a lot of rehab. I'm just trying to regain that trust and confidence now that I'm healthy again. But (coach Montgomery) reached out to me over the offseason, and having him behind me is huge."

As the team remains united in its goal to make it back into the playoffs, they'll also vie for who gets the next call up.

"I'd love to go turn some heads within the league," Harris said. "It'd be cool to go be an All-Star and everything, but that type of stuff doesn't happen if your team doesn't happen. Good play in baseball is contatgious and if you get a bunch of guys together doing the right things, people are going to follow that.

"I want to help this team in whatever way I can."