KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It all came down to the final innings of doubleheader shortened games to decide them, but the Sioux City Explorers split a double header with Kansas City as Sioux City won the morning game, 7-6, and the T-Bones took Game 2, 4-3.
The X’s got out of the gate quickly in Game 1, as they jumped out to a 1-0 lead after a Michael Lang walk and stolen base, and Jose Sermo drove him home with a single.
Kansas City responded to that with a six run first inning, hanging a crooked number on the X’s. Daniel Nava tied the game with a single. After a bike hit by Taylor Sparks was bobbled in left field Nava would score to give Kansas City the lead 2-1. Shawn O’Malley singled home another run to make it 3-0 and Christian Correa had the big blow of the inning with a three run homer making it 6-1 T-Bones.
The X’s chipped away at that deficit. Nate Samson drove home a run with a base hit to center field with two outs in the second and the bases loaded. It scored one but Dylan Kelly tried scoring from second and was thrown out at the plate keeping it 6-2 X’s.
In the third Henry Owens the starting pitcher for Kansas City loaded the bases on walks. With two outs in the inning Kelly made up for getting thrown out at the plate as he doubled, clearing the bases and making it a one run ball game at 6-5.
That’s how it would stay till the final inning, when the X’s finished off the comeback. Jose Sermo lead off the inning with a single. After a failed sacrifice bunt attempt and a fly out Drew Stankiewicz singled to left to keep the X’s alive. Sebastian Zawada then doubled to the gap scoring both base runners to give Sioux City a 7-6 lead.
Matt Pobereyko nailed down the save in the bottom half of the inning for his ninth save of the season. With the win the X’s had won seven consecutive games and for a few hours were in second place in the south division.
For the most part, Game 2 was a pitcher duel between Jon Perrin and Max Duval.
Duval then crushed through the first four innings of the ball game allowing only two base runners and setting down the first eight batters he faced. But Perrin would would settle down himself as he went on to toss a complete game.
Perrin (2-0) went all seven innings, allowing just the three runs in the first inning, giving up five hits and three walks but striking out a season high ten batters. At one point Perrin retired twelve straight and after the second inning, the X’s never got another man into scoring position.
In the seventh inning with the game tied at 3-3, Correa began the inning with a double to left field putting the winning run on base. Ryan Flores then checked in for the X’s for the first time this season and on the first pitch he threw hit Brett with the pitch. He settled down and was able to get an out on a sac bunt attempt and a fielders choice leaving runners at first and second with two outs.
Tice lined one just past the out stretched glove of X’s first baseman Dexture McCall scoring Brett and ending the game in walk off fashion 4-3.