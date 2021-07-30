WATCH NOW: Davenport Southeast ends Iowa Little League tournament with extra-inning championship

SIOUX CITY — The Davenport Southeast Little League traveled over five hours to play at the state tournament here in Sioux City.
Southeast won’t have to travel as far for its next assignment.
Davenport Southeast defeated Johnston 7-6 in 10 innings Thursday night at Pulaski Park to clinch the Iowa Majors Little League championship.
It’s the first state championship for Davenport Southeast since 1975.
“It just kept going and going,” Southeast coach David McFate said. “That’s one of the best baseball games I’ve been a part of.”
With the win, Davenport Southeast will play in the Little League Regional Tournament in Whitestown, Ind., which starts Saturday, Aug, 7. The winner of that tournament will clinch a spot to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., starting on Aug. 29.
Davenport Southeast traveled 347 miles from near the Bettendorf High School campus to compete in the Little League state tournament where it went 5-1 and it allowed 25 runs.
Southeast’s crew only has to go 292 miles to suburban Indianapolis.
No matter where it goes, McFate is eager to coach his group at least for one more tournament.
“I’m just so proud of our kids, they just didn’t die,” McFate said. “They just kept coming and kept coming. They didn’t give up.”
Davenport Southeast got on the board first, leading 2-0. The key hit of the inning came from starting pitcher Tanner Bitterman, who hit a home run over the center field wall.
Bitterman threw 2 1/3 innings, as he allowed six walks in that stretch. His defense helped out, by ending the first two innings with double plays.
Johnston tied the game in the third with a two-run double, and that was Bitterman’s last batter he faced.
McFate went to Nick Schaich, who pitched the next six innings before Colin Townsend pitched the last 1 2/3 innings.
Schaich knew what he was coming into when McFate called him to the mound. It was the state championship game and all hands were on deck.
Schaich knew what his assignment was: Just throw strikes.
“There was definitely a lot of pressure,” Schaich said. “I thought I was going to go all the way, and I even thought I was going to be able to finish off all the batters. I threw it inside and ran it up in their hands, and I think that definitely worked.”
Once the game went into extra innings, McFate constantly changed his plan. He kept Schaich out there until his 85-pitch limit was up, just to keep the young Johnston hitters at-bay.
“It was just … literally, one batter at a time and pitching against one batter at a time,” McFate said. “It was constantly trying to strategize on how to win the game.”
Schaich retired the first six batters he faced and struck out seven. He threw less than 10 pitches during the eighth inning, as Davenport Southeast forced another inning-ending double play.
Davenport Southeast took the lead in the 10th. Sean Hendricks and Wyatt Freking both had RBI singles to boost their team’s lead.
Johnston scored twice in the 10th inning, but Townsend held off the Dragons to clinch the spot to Whitestown.
Valerie Malenosky was sitting up in the press box watching the game unfold. The Morningside Little League President beamed with pride watching both Davenport Southeast and Johnston put on a good show to close out the tournament.
“It was an awesome championship game,” Malenosky said. “It was great to watch, it was active. Those two teams should hold their heads high, They both played their hearts out. It was a championship caliber game.”
The championship game closed out a tournament that started Saturday with a six-team pool.
The other teams that qualified included Morningside, Grandview, Grinnell and Ottumwa.
Morningside’s squad finished with a 2-3 record this week with 22 runs allowed. Those 22 runs were the second-fewest allowed during the tournament, tied with Johnston.