WATCH NOW: Davenport Southeast ends Iowa Little League tournament with extra-inning championship

Davenport Southeast got on the board first, leading 2-0. The key hit of the inning came from starting pitcher Tanner Bitterman, who hit a home run over the center field wall.

Bitterman threw 2 1/3 innings, as he allowed six walks in that stretch. His defense helped out, by ending the first two innings with double plays.

Johnston tied the game in the third with a two-run double, and that was Bitterman’s last batter he faced.

McFate went to Nick Schaich, who pitched the next six innings before Colin Townsend pitched the last 1 2/3 innings.

Schaich knew what he was coming into when McFate called him to the mound. It was the state championship game and all hands were on deck.

Schaich knew what his assignment was: Just throw strikes.

“There was definitely a lot of pressure,” Schaich said. “I thought I was going to go all the way, and I even thought I was going to be able to finish off all the batters. I threw it inside and ran it up in their hands, and I think that definitely worked.”

Once the game went into extra innings, McFate constantly changed his plan. He kept Schaich out there until his 85-pitch limit was up, just to keep the young Johnston hitters at-bay.