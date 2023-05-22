NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota Valley is headed back to the state baseball tournament a year after falling just short of a Class B championship.

The Panthers beat rival Elk Point-Jefferson 5-1 Saturday in a Region 1 state qualifer earn a spot in the eight-team South Dakota High School Baseball Association tournament. Dakota Valley opens plays at 1 p.m. May 30 at Sioux Falls Stadium. Their opponent will be determined by Region 4 state qualifying games set for this afternoon in Platte and Winner.

Jake Pruchniak, a University of Sioux Falls baseball commit, posted a compete-game win with eight strikeouts. Isaac Bruns, a University of South Dakota basketball recruit, delivered two RBIs, including a solo home run that gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Drew Lukken and Jackson Boonstra also drove in runs for the Panthers, who raised their season record to 12-1.

Dakota Valley hosted a four-team state qualifer bracket Saturday. The Panthers advanced to the finals with a 8-3 win over Canisota/Freeman/Marino 8-3, while Elk Point-Jefferson reached the finals with a 5-3 win over Vermillion.

Twelve schools fielded teams in the SDHSBA's Region 1. The South Dakota High School Activities Association does not offer a state-sanctioned baseball season.

Last season, Dakota Valley reached the finals of the Class B tournament against Dell Rapids. After trailing 4-0, the Panthers rallied to send the game into extra innings. The Quarriers scored six runs in the top of the 11th inning to claim a 11-5 victory.

Dakota Valley again will look win state baseball and basketball championships in the same school year. Bruns, a two-time South Dakota's Class A basketball Player of the Year, helped lead the Panthers to back-to-back undefeated titles the last two seasons.