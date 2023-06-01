DES MOINES — Bishop Heelan's bid for the Sioux City school's first boys state soccer title ended in heartbreaking fashion Thursday.

Gilbert scored the go-ahead goal with just 4.6 seconds left to lift the Tigers to a 2-1 win in the Class 2A semifinals.

The game-winner was set up by a Jackson Johnson corner kick, which hung up in front of the box. After a scrum, the ball rolled into the net, setting off a wild celebration by the Tigers at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. It was not immediately clear which Gilbert player was credited with the goal.

After Gilbert took a 1-0 lead at halftime, the game was suspended for nearly two hours due to rain and lighting.

The Crusaders rallied to tie the game on Jesse Castillo's goal with 8:35 remaining in the second half. Alejandro Suarz set up the score, feeding Castillo with a center pass in front of the box as he nearly went out of bounds.

Gilbert struck first barely three minutes into the game. Owen Kautman sailed the ball, drawing Heelan keeper Landon Block away from the box to defend another Tiger, who quickly headed the ball to Owen Wirth, who was all alone in front of the box as he easily scored.

The Crusaders had some golden chances to tie the score in the first half. After some nifty one-on-one moves, Alejandro Gonzalez centered the ball to found Jesse Castillo in front of the net. But Castillo's point-blank shot sailed high above the cross bar with about 18 minutes left in the half.

With just 2:22 left before intermission, Suarez drew a penalty kick near the net. But Gilbert goalie Matthew Weber made a diving shot of Suarz' free kick, and a foul up rebound shot by Moises Cambero also missed, sailing out of bounds.

Second-seeded Heelan, making its first appearance at the state tournament in seven seasons, ends the season 14-3.

The third-seeded Tigers, which improved to 20-2, avenged on of its two losses in the regular season as the Tigers reached the championship game. Heelan beat the Tigers 1-0 on penalty kicks in a tournament on April 15.

Gilbert will play Davenport Assumption in the 2A finals on Saturday.