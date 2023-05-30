Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DES MOINES — The Bishop Heelan High School boys' soccer team extends its stay at the Class 2A tournament on Tuesday with a 5-0 throttling of Center Point-Urbana.

It's the first appearance at state for the Heelan boys in seven seasons.

The second-seeded Crusaders and seventh-seeded Pointers went scoreless for the first 13 minutes of the 2A quarterfinal at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines, but then the Heelan boys broke the dam open.

Alejandro Suarez had a hat track. The senior scored the game's first goal in the 14th minute off an assist by Bryan Rios.

Rios found space for a long run down the right sideline, then fed it to Suarez, who fended off a defender and beat the CPU goaltender Ryan Keller inside the near post to drive a shot into the back of the net.

Suarez added two other goals on penalty kicks. The first came eight minutes into the second half and the final score was tallied in the 71st minute.

Rios, a sophomore, assisted on the Crusaders' second goal as well. It started in a similar manner as the first, but ended with junior Jesse Castillo putting it away. Castillo had excellent position and just needed to put a subtle touch on the ball to change its direction and poke it into the net.

The fourth goal for Heelan (14-2) came directly following a corner kick by sophomore Gabe Newberg. His corner found senior Kameron Fjeldheim in front of the net. Fjeldheim looked to try and put a header on the ball, but he ended up instead getting a foot on it after landing and tapping it by the CPU (14-4) goalie into the corner of the goal.

The Crusaders' shots on goal total reached well into double digits while the Pointers' scoring opportunities were few and far between.

Landon Block, a sophomore goalie for Heelan, made three saves. The Crusaders had the Pointers on their heels for most of the game, only allowing CPU scoring chances late in the game.

The Pointers took six shot attempts with half of them put on goal. All three shots on goal for CPU came in the second half, after Heelan took a 2-0 lead into the intermission.

Heelan will take on the No. 3 seed Gilbert in the semifinals on Thursday at 1:10 p.m. Gilbert (19-2) won the Raccoon River Conference and made it to the 2A semifinals last season.