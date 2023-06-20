The Kingsley-Pierson baseball team kept its No. 2 ranking in the new Iowa Class 1A poll, despite suffering its first loss of the season Friday.

Mason City Newman Catholic (20-2) remains No. 1 in 1A, according to the Iowa Coaches Association's weekly rankings released Monday.

Kingsley-Pierson (18-1) dropped a 5-1 decision to Don Bosco in the Spalding tournament in Granville Friday night. The Panthers bounced back in the tournament Saturday, beating Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 13-4. Earlier in the week, K-P outlasted Woodbury Central, 5-4, in a battle of rivals undefeated in the Western Valley Conference.

Remsen St. Mary's, last year's state runnerup, stayed at No. 3 in this week's 1A rankings after winning the Spalding tournament. The Hawks (19-2) edged Akron-Westfield 3-2 in the first round of pool play Friday, and then pounded Unity Christian 14-2 later in the evening. In the championship game Saturday, St. Mary's beat Don Bosco 8-2.

Kingsley-Pierson vs Don Bosco baseball Kingsley-Pierson's Beau Bubke lunges to tag Don Bosco's Myles McMahon before McMahon can reach home plate during pool play at the Spalding Tou…

The Hawks' only losses this season were to Kingsley-Pierson and Gehlen Catholic. Gehlen (14-2) dropped out of this week's Top 10, but remains one of the other teams that were considered for a spot, along with three other Northwest Iowa squads -- Akron-Westfield (16-6); Newell-Fonda (14-4); and Woodbury Central (10-2).

Don Bosco entered the 1A rankings this week at No. 7 after its win over Kingsley-Pierson.

In the Class 3A rankings, Bishop Heelan (19-7) remains at No. 6. MOC-Floyd Valley (14-5) was among the other teams considered for a spot.

Heelan leads the Missouri River Athletic Conference with a 16-4 mark, followed by Sioux City North at 14-6. The Stars, 19-9 overall, were among the other teams considered in the Class 4A rankings this week.

In Class 2A, there also are no Northwest Iowa teams in the Top 10 this week, but West Lyon (14-2) was among the other teams considered.

Below are the full state baseball rankings.

Remsen St. Mary's vs Unity Christian baseball Unity Christian's Elliott De Rooy catches the ball just as Remsen St. Mary's Collin Homan slides safely home during Friday's game at the Spald…

CLASS 1A

1. Newman Catholic (20-2)

2. Kingsley-Pierson (18-1)

3. Remsen St. Mary's (19-2)

4. Lynnville-Sully (18-0)

5. North Linn (17-3)

6. West Harrison (14-2)

7. Don Bosco (18-4)

8. Burlington, Notre Dame (19-6)

9. Lisbon (10-2)

10. Coon Rapids-Bayard (18-2)

Others considered: Akron-Westfield (16-6); Newell-Fonda (14-4); Gehlen Catholic (14-2); Saint Ansgar (16-5); Woodbury Central (10-2).

CLASS 2A

1. Van Meter (18-6)

2. Mid-Prairie (15-6)

3. Estherville-Lincoln Central (14-5)

4. Dyersville Beckman (14-7)

5. Underwood (14-2)

6. Kuemper Catholic (12-8)

7. Cascade (12-7)

8. West Marshall (18-5)

9. New Hampton (15-7)

10. Anamosa (16-5)

Others considered: West Lyon (14-2); Pleasantville (17-6); Sumner-Fredericksburg (13-3); Williamsburg (14-13); Woodward-Granger (12-4)

CLASS 3A

1. Western Dubuque (22-6)

2. Lewis Central (18-2)

3. North Polk (14-3)

4. Knoxville (22-1)

5. Marion (17-4)

6. Bishop Heelan (19-7)

7. ADM (18-6)

8. Dubuque Wahlert (17-10)

9. Davenport Assumption (14-9)

Others considered: Benton (20-7); Bondurant-Farrar (17-7); MOC-Floyd Valley (14-5); West Delaware (16-8); CR Xavier (13-11).

CLASS 4A

1. Ankeny Centennial (20-2)

2. Cedar Rapids Prairie (21-3)

3. Johnston (21-5)

4. Southeast Polk (20-7)

5. Dowling Catholic (17-6)

6. CR Kennedy (21-9)

7. Pleasant Valley (18-9)

8. Iowa City High (17-11)

9. Dallas Center-Grimes (16-5)

10. Indianola (17-7)

Others considered: Sioux City North (19-9); Ankeny (11-12); Bettendorf (15-6); Urbandale (15-12); Waukee Northwest (13-14).