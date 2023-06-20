The Kingsley-Pierson baseball team kept its No. 2 ranking in the new Iowa Class 1A poll, despite suffering its first loss of the season Friday.
Mason City Newman Catholic (20-2) remains No. 1 in 1A, according to the Iowa Coaches Association's weekly rankings released Monday.
Kingsley-Pierson (18-1) dropped a 5-1 decision to Don Bosco in the Spalding tournament in Granville Friday night. The Panthers bounced back in the tournament Saturday, beating Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 13-4. Earlier in the week, K-P outlasted Woodbury Central, 5-4, in a battle of rivals undefeated in the Western Valley Conference.
Remsen St. Mary's, last year's state runnerup, stayed at No. 3 in this week's 1A rankings after winning the Spalding tournament. The Hawks (19-2) edged Akron-Westfield 3-2 in the first round of pool play Friday, and then pounded Unity Christian 14-2 later in the evening. In the championship game Saturday, St. Mary's beat Don Bosco 8-2.
People are also reading…
Kingsley-Pierson's Beau Bubke lunges to tag Don Bosco's Myles McMahon before McMahon can reach home plate during pool play at the Spalding Tou…
The Hawks' only losses this season were to Kingsley-Pierson and Gehlen Catholic. Gehlen (14-2) dropped out of this week's Top 10, but remains one of the other teams that were considered for a spot, along with three other Northwest Iowa squads -- Akron-Westfield (16-6); Newell-Fonda (14-4); and Woodbury Central (10-2).
Don Bosco entered the 1A rankings this week at No. 7 after its win over Kingsley-Pierson.
In the Class 3A rankings, Bishop Heelan (19-7) remains at No. 6. MOC-Floyd Valley (14-5) was among the other teams considered for a spot.
Heelan leads the Missouri River Athletic Conference with a 16-4 mark, followed by Sioux City North at 14-6. The Stars, 19-9 overall, were among the other teams considered in the Class 4A rankings this week.
In Class 2A, there also are no Northwest Iowa teams in the Top 10 this week, but West Lyon (14-2) was among the other teams considered.
Below are the full state baseball rankings.
Unity Christian's Elliott De Rooy catches the ball just as Remsen St. Mary's Collin Homan slides safely home during Friday's game at the Spald…
CLASS 1A
1. Newman Catholic (20-2)
2. Kingsley-Pierson (18-1)
3. Remsen St. Mary's (19-2)
4. Lynnville-Sully (18-0)
5. North Linn (17-3)
6. West Harrison (14-2)
7. Don Bosco (18-4)
8. Burlington, Notre Dame (19-6)
9. Lisbon (10-2)
10. Coon Rapids-Bayard (18-2)
Others considered: Akron-Westfield (16-6); Newell-Fonda (14-4); Gehlen Catholic (14-2); Saint Ansgar (16-5); Woodbury Central (10-2).
CLASS 2A
1. Van Meter (18-6)
2. Mid-Prairie (15-6)
3. Estherville-Lincoln Central (14-5)
4. Dyersville Beckman (14-7)
5. Underwood (14-2)
6. Kuemper Catholic (12-8)
7. Cascade (12-7)
8. West Marshall (18-5)
9. New Hampton (15-7)
10. Anamosa (16-5)
Others considered: West Lyon (14-2); Pleasantville (17-6); Sumner-Fredericksburg (13-3); Williamsburg (14-13); Woodward-Granger (12-4)
CLASS 3A
1. Western Dubuque (22-6)
2. Lewis Central (18-2)
3. North Polk (14-3)
4. Knoxville (22-1)
5. Marion (17-4)
6. Bishop Heelan (19-7)
7. ADM (18-6)
8. Dubuque Wahlert (17-10)
9. Davenport Assumption (14-9)
Others considered: Benton (20-7); Bondurant-Farrar (17-7); MOC-Floyd Valley (14-5); West Delaware (16-8); CR Xavier (13-11).
CLASS 4A
1. Ankeny Centennial (20-2)
2. Cedar Rapids Prairie (21-3)
3. Johnston (21-5)
4. Southeast Polk (20-7)
5. Dowling Catholic (17-6)
6. CR Kennedy (21-9)
7. Pleasant Valley (18-9)
8. Iowa City High (17-11)
9. Dallas Center-Grimes (16-5)
10. Indianola (17-7)
Others considered: Sioux City North (19-9); Ankeny (11-12); Bettendorf (15-6); Urbandale (15-12); Waukee Northwest (13-14).
The Journal's Top Stories for the Week of June 11, 2023
In the Sioux City Journal's Top Stories Collection for the week of June 11: Pool closes after 20-person fight, Sioux City East alum to compete in Special Olympics World Games, train derails, issues at a cemetery Ice Cream Days takes over Le Mars and more.
Sioux City's Leif Erikson Pool is indefinitely closed, after a 20-person brawl Thursday, which involved mostly teens. "That makes me scared to…
Sioux City's Mitchell Betsworth is ready to take on the world at the Special Olympic World Games in Berlin. Betsworth will compete on Team U.S…
Sioux City's Cindie Gregg chokes up when she thinks about how beautiful Memorial Park Cemetery used to be with its green manicured lawns and w…
During Monday's Sioux City Council meeting, a Gill Hauling rep addressed concerns about the solid waste and recycling container replacement pr…
Two major road construction programs in and near Sioux City are included for the first time in Iowa's five-year transportation improvement pla…
In a partial victory for a Woodbury County couple fighting to keep a proposed liquid carbon dioxide pipeline from crossing their farm, a judge…
Seven Union Pacific train cars derailed in Sioux City Monday morning. The incident caused a portion of Dace Avenue to be closed near the Seabo…
The calendar might say it is June, but Le Mars, Iowa will seem pretty "chill," now through Saturday. That's because Ice Cream Days has returne…
South Sioux City's new $45 million wastewater treatment plant will open this month and begin taking waste from industrial plants. A new sewer …
State Steel Supply recently shipped supplies to make sustainable gasifier stoves in Ethiopia. Anega Energies Manufacturing, a company headed b…
Rylin Nielsen, 5, is a fan of a personal-sized pizza while his kid brother Chayse Nielsen has a preference for chocolate pudding.
The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services said Friday the individual infected with the virus is an adult between age 61 and 80. In 2022…
A Hinton woman won $300,000 in an Iowa Lottery game. Renae Beeck, a 39-year-old travel nurse, claimed her prize at the Clive Iowa Lottery HQ. …
Morningside catcher Jayson Willers has earned Second-Team NAIA All-American honors. The sophomore finished with a .388 averaging, collecting 8…
Sioux City ended it's longest losing skid of the 2023 season by defeating Gary by a 6-3 final at home at Lewis & Clark Park in Sioux City …
Dave Dreeszen is the managing editor for the Sioux City Journal. Contact him at ddreeszen@siouxcityjournal.com or 712-293-4211