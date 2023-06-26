Le Mars Gehlen Catholic reentered this week's Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Class 1A rankings, a week after dropping out of the Top 10.

The Jays (19-9) landed at No. 10 after posting a 4-1 record last week. Gehlen beat MMCRU, West Sioux, Unity Christian and Sioux Central. The Jays' only loss was 3-1 to rival Akron-Westfield, which had been one teams considered for the Top 10 last week.

Mason City Newman Catholic (25-3) remains No. 1 in 1A, followed by two Northwest Iowa teams -- Kingsley-Pierson (21-1) at No. 2 and Remsen St. Mary's (23-2) at No. 3.

St. Mary's, last year's state runnerup, was scheduled to host Gehlen in a battle of Top 10 teams Monday night. The Jays beat the Hawks earlier this season.

Kingsley-Pierson, which handed St. Mary's its only other loss, won the Western Valley Conference Tournament last week with a 8-4 win over Woodbury Central in the finals Thursday night.

Woodbury Central (13-5) and Newell-Fonda (17-5) remained among the teams considered for a spot in the Class 1A rankings this week.

Newell-Fonda travels to K-P on Tuesday in a preview of a possible substate final matchup next month.

Sioux City North, 23-9, was among the teams considered in this week's Class 4A rankings this week. The Stars went 4-0 last week, including a doubleheader sweep of Bishop Heelan.

North leads the Missouri River Athletic Conference with a 18-6 league record. Sergeant Bluff-Luton moved into second place last week with a 17-7 mark, while Heelan is third at 16-8.

Heelan (19-11) dropped from sixth to 10th in the Class 3A rankings.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (23-11) and MOC-Floyd Valley (21-7) were among the teams considered for spots in the 3A rankings.

In Class 2A, there also are no Northwest Iowa teams in this week's Top 10, but West Lyon (18-2) was among the other teams considered after fashioning a 4-0 record last week.

Below are the full state baseball rankings.

CLASS 1A

1. Newman Catholic (25-3)

2. Kingsley-Pierson (21-1)

3. Remsen St. Mary's (23-2)

4. Lynnville-Sully (21-1)

5. Don Bosco (23-5)

6. North Linn (22-4)

7. West Harrison (18-3)

8. Burlington Notre Dame (23-6)

9. Lisbon (19-4)

10. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic (17-3)

Others considered: Newell-Fonda (17-5); Woodbury Central (13-5); Algona Bishop Garrigan (19-5); Coon Rapids-Bayard (21-4);Saint Ansgar (20-5).

CLASS 2A

1. Van Meter (22-8)

2. Mid-Prairie (20-6)

3. Beckman, Dyersville (18-8)

4. Estherville-Lincoln Central (17-6)

5. Underwood (18-2)

6. Kuemper, Carroll (18-9)

7. Cascade (16-7)

8. West Marshall (21-6)

9. New Hampton (19-8)

10. Pleasantville (22-6)

Others considered: West Lyon (18-2); Anamosa (17-8); Sumner-Fredericksburg (16-4);Williamsburg (16-16); Woodward-Granger (14-4)

CLASS 3A

1. Western Dubuque (26-6)

2. North Polk (20-3)

3. Lewis Central (22-23

5. Marion (17-4)

6. Knoxville (27-2)

7. Wahlert, Dubuque (22-10)

8. Davenport Assumption, Davenport (21-10)

9. Ballard (15-8)

10. Bishop Heelan (19-9)

Others considered: Sergeant Bluff-Luton (23-11); Benton (24-8); Central DeWitt (19-8); MOC-Floyd Valley (21-7); West Delaware (19-9)

CLASS 4A

1. Ankeny Centennial (25-2)

2. Cedar Rapids Prairie (27-3)

3. Johnston (27-7)

4. CR Kennedy (25-9)

5. Southeast Polk (23-9)

6. Iowa City High (22-12

7. Dowling Catholic (19-9)

8. Dallas Center-Grimes (21-6)

9. Indianola (22-7)

10. Ankeny (16-15)

Others considered: Sioux City North (23-9); Ankeny (11-12); Bettendorf (15-6); Urbandale (15-12); Waukee Northwest (13-14).