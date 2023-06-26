Le Mars Gehlen Catholic reentered this week's Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Class 1A rankings, a week after dropping out of the Top 10.
The Jays (19-9) landed at No. 10 after posting a 4-1 record last week. Gehlen beat MMCRU, West Sioux, Unity Christian and Sioux Central. The Jays' only loss was 3-1 to rival Akron-Westfield, which had been one teams considered for the Top 10 last week.
Mason City Newman Catholic (25-3) remains No. 1 in 1A, followed by two Northwest Iowa teams -- Kingsley-Pierson (21-1) at No. 2 and Remsen St. Mary's (23-2) at No. 3.
St. Mary's, last year's state runnerup, was scheduled to host Gehlen in a battle of Top 10 teams Monday night. The Jays beat the Hawks earlier this season.
Kingsley-Pierson, which handed St. Mary's its only other loss, won the Western Valley Conference Tournament last week with a 8-4 win over Woodbury Central in the finals Thursday night.
Woodbury Central (13-5) and Newell-Fonda (17-5) remained among the teams considered for a spot in the Class 1A rankings this week.
Newell-Fonda travels to K-P on Tuesday in a preview of a possible substate final matchup next month.
Sioux City North, 23-9, was among the teams considered in this week's Class 4A rankings this week. The Stars went 4-0 last week, including a doubleheader sweep of Bishop Heelan.
North leads the Missouri River Athletic Conference with a 18-6 league record. Sergeant Bluff-Luton moved into second place last week with a 17-7 mark, while Heelan is third at 16-8.
Heelan (19-11) dropped from sixth to 10th in the Class 3A rankings.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (23-11) and MOC-Floyd Valley (21-7) were among the teams considered for spots in the 3A rankings.
In Class 2A, there also are no Northwest Iowa teams in this week's Top 10, but West Lyon (18-2) was among the other teams considered after fashioning a 4-0 record last week.
Below are the full state baseball rankings.
CLASS 1A
1. Newman Catholic (25-3)
2. Kingsley-Pierson (21-1)
3. Remsen St. Mary's (23-2)
4. Lynnville-Sully (21-1)
5. Don Bosco (23-5)
6. North Linn (22-4)
7. West Harrison (18-3)
8. Burlington Notre Dame (23-6)
9. Lisbon (19-4)
10. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic (17-3)
Others considered: Newell-Fonda (17-5); Woodbury Central (13-5); Algona Bishop Garrigan (19-5); Coon Rapids-Bayard (21-4);Saint Ansgar (20-5).
CLASS 2A
1. Van Meter (22-8)
2. Mid-Prairie (20-6)
3. Beckman, Dyersville (18-8)
4. Estherville-Lincoln Central (17-6)
5. Underwood (18-2)
6. Kuemper, Carroll (18-9)
7. Cascade (16-7)
8. West Marshall (21-6)
9. New Hampton (19-8)
10. Pleasantville (22-6)
Others considered: West Lyon (18-2); Anamosa (17-8); Sumner-Fredericksburg (16-4);Williamsburg (16-16); Woodward-Granger (14-4)
CLASS 3A
1. Western Dubuque (26-6)
2. North Polk (20-3)
3. Lewis Central (22-23
5. Marion (17-4)
6. Knoxville (27-2)
7. Wahlert, Dubuque (22-10)
8. Davenport Assumption, Davenport (21-10)
9. Ballard (15-8)
10. Bishop Heelan (19-9)
Others considered: Sergeant Bluff-Luton (23-11); Benton (24-8); Central DeWitt (19-8); MOC-Floyd Valley (21-7); West Delaware (19-9)
CLASS 4A
1. Ankeny Centennial (25-2)
2. Cedar Rapids Prairie (27-3)
3. Johnston (27-7)
4. CR Kennedy (25-9)
5. Southeast Polk (23-9)
6. Iowa City High (22-12
7. Dowling Catholic (19-9)
8. Dallas Center-Grimes (21-6)
9. Indianola (22-7)
10. Ankeny (16-15)
Others considered: Sioux City North (23-9); Ankeny (11-12); Bettendorf (15-6); Urbandale (15-12); Waukee Northwest (13-14).
Dave Dreeszen is the managing editor for the Sioux City Journal. Contact him at ddreeszen@siouxcityjournal.com or 712-293-4211