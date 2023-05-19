SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City North erupted for 36 runs in a doubleheader sweep of Council Bluffs Jefferson Thursday night.

The Stars blasted the Yellow Jackets 16-5 in the opener as sophomore Cael Walrod led the attack with three hits and three RBIs.

Patison McCormick picked up the win for North, throwing 3 1/3 scoreless innings to close out the game.

In the nightcap, North, leading 7-5 entering the sixth inning, broke open the game with 13 runs in the top half of the inning to win 20-5.

Junior Eli Cedillo led the Stars with three hits, three RBIs and a stolen base.

Walrod pitched up the win, giving up three runs over five innings while striking out eight.

The Stars, who improved to 4-0, opened the season May with a double header sweep of Harlon 10-8 and 9-0.

SB-L sweeps West

Sergeant Bluff-Luton won its first two games of the year, beating Sioux City West 2-1 and 10-0 in a doubleheader Thursday night.

Brody Blake pitched up the win in the opener, allowing one hit and one run over 5 2/3 innings while striking out five.

West's Ethan Fraze pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up two runs, one of which was earned, while striking out six.

Braxon Van Meter drove in both SB-L runs as the sophomore collected two hits.

Cael Kilberg contributed a double for the Wolverines.

In the nightcap, SB-L blanked West 10-0 in five innings.

Will Larimer and Carter Brown had two hits each.

Tanner Kleene threw a two-hit shutout, striking out five over five innings.

The Warriors improved to 3-1, while West fell to 2-2.

West opened the ssason Tuesday with a doubleheader sweep of Council Bluffs Jefferson, 10-0, 4-2. SB-L opened the season splitting a doubleheader with Le Mars, winning the first game 8-1, while dropping the second 8-7.

Heelan splits with Lynx

Bishop Heelan split a doubleheader Thursday night with Council Bluffs Lincoln.

Kaleb LaFavor scattered seven hits over seven innings to help lead the Crusaders to a 2-1 win in the opener. The freshman did not allow an earned run while striking out eight to earn the win.

George Tsiobanos contributed an RBI double for the Crusaders.

The Lynx came back to win the nightcap, 8-2. Shane Sanderson and Brady Baker each collected a hit for the Crusaders, who fell to 3-1.

Heelan opened the season by sweeping rival East in a doubleheader, 3-0, 3-0 on Monday.

East, Le Mars split a pair

East won its first game of the season 8-3 Thursday night. The Black Raiders erased an early 2-0 deficit, scoring five runs in the third, two in the fourth and 1 in the fifth.

Freshman Cal Jepsen led the Black Raiders with three hits, including two triples.

Le Mars junior Ayden Hoag collected two hits, including a double.

Freshman Bohdy Colling picked up the win for East, allowing two earned runs in five innings.

Le Mars came back to win the second game of the doubleheader, 10-4 after scoring nine runs in the first two innings.

Kole Carpenter led the Bulldogs with two hits and three RBIs.

Lincoln Colling and Kason Clayborne had a hit each for East.

Brayden Dreckman picked up the win for Le Mars, allowing three hits and an earned run over five innings.

Le Mars evened its record at 2-2, while East fell to 1-4.