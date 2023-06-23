The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School baseball team kept its place among the top of the Missouri River Athletic Conference standings by sweeping Bishop Heelan in a home doubleheader on Friday.

Both wins were by the narrowest of margins. The Warriors took Game 1 in 10 innings, 5-4, and escaped the nightcap with a 2-1 win.

Tanner Kleene was the winning pitcher for SB-L (22-1, 17-7 MRAC) in Game 2. Brayden Kerr and Will Larimer drove in the two Warrior runs.

Kerr was the Game 1 winner on the mound as he threw six innings and allowed four runs on eight Heelan (19-11, 16-8) hits and two walks while striking out four. Easton Wheeler and Tate Loffswold drove in runs for SB-L in the opener.

SC East 15-18, CB Lincoln 1-5: Sioux City East made away with two lopsided road wins at Council Bluffs Lincoln's Jon Lieber Field in Missouri River Athletic Conference action.

In Game 1, East clung to a 3-0 lead at the end of the third, but exploded for 12 runs in the fourth and held Lincoln to one run in the bottom to end it early.

Brohdy Colling was the Game 1 winner after he pitched four innings for East (21-11, 16-8 MRAC). Jax Theeler and Lincoln Colling each had four RBIs and Brecken Schossow added three in the opening win.

In Game 2, Colling's bat led the way with a 3-for-4 effort that produced five RBIs. Theeler went for three and Cal Jepsen, Kason Clayborne and Kelynn Jacobsen all drove in two. Theeler got the Game 2 on the mound against Lincoln (13-18, 11-13).

Le Mars 5-10, CB Jefferson 4-8: The Bulldogs scored a pair of narrow wins over Jefferson in Council Bluffs in Missouri River Athletic Conference play.

Le Mars (12-13, 10-12 MRAC) scored twice in each of the second and third innings in Game 1 and tacked on an important insurance run in the seventh to make it 5-2 before Jefferson (6-21, 3-19) scored twice in the bottom.

Ayden Hoag was the winning pitcher Evan Jalas, Kole Carpenter, Tate Murphy, Evann Pratt and Sy Bixenman had RBIs in the opening win for the Bulldogs.

Brayden Dreckman was the Game 2 winner. Carpenter and Murphy both drove in two runs in teh win while Teagen Kasel went 3-for-4 with two runs scored for Le Mars.

SC North 19-2 SC West 3-1: Sioux City North throttled Sioux City West in the opener of a Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader, and while Game 2 was significantly closer, the Stars still manged to squeak out a road win at West High School.

Game 2 went eight innings, with North getting what proved to be the game-winning run in the top of the eighth.

Cael Miller and Parker Petersen drove in the two runs for North (23-9, 18-6 MRAC) in Game 2. Steven Kling and Lochlin Jackson scored for North and Eli Cedillo was 3-for-4 at the plate. Kling got the Game 2 win as he pitched into the eighth. The one run against him was unearned, he allowed seven hits and walked to while striking out 10.

Miller and Cedillo had three RBIs each in Game 1. Jackson and Ayden Schrunk each drove in two. Patison McCormick was awarded the win on the mound. He threw five frames, allowed West (5-25, 3-21) to score three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out six.

Class 1A No. 2 Kinglsey-Pierson wins WVC tournament: Kingsley-Pierson cruised through the Western Valley Conference tournament, which concluded Friday at Kingsley-Pierson High School.

The Panthers defeated West Monona 15-1 and MVAOCOU 12-2 on Wednesday in the opening day of the tournament. K-P then beat Woodbury Central 8-4 in the conference title game.